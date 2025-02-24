'It’s very heavily and deeply rooted in traditional Palestinian dress. You think that a puffer jacket is modern and then to see that with a silhouette that resembles a hijab, that is a triangle-shaped silhouette,' says Nazzal of her designs that eschew some of the more literal interpretations of Palestinian dress. Photo: Nazzal Studio
Palestinian fashion brand Nazzal Studio is taking an uncompromising approach to its heritage

Designer Sylwia Nazzal has garnered fans from Saint Levant to Elyanna with her collections

Sarah Maisey

February 24, 2025