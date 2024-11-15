Black Book: Panerai diving watch, Henry Jaques perfume, Karen Wazen sunglasses and Balenciaga trainers

Every week, <i>The National</i>'s <i>Luxury</i> magazine team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches, jewellery and cars. Panerai has released the Luminor Destro Otto Giorni PAM01655, a tribute to naval history. Inspired by its navy diving watches from the 1960s, this distinctive left-hand orientation has the crown and its waterproof protector at 9 o’clock. At 44mm, the watch has a black sandwich dial with beige Super-Luminova markings, to ensure optimal visibility in any setting. This limited edition watch also has an eight-day power reserve, and is water resistant to 300 metres. Henry Jacques, the bespoke Paris perfume maker, has released a second edition of its All Intimacy collection, with New York designers Heron Preston and Sabrina Albarello. The pair have each created a scent, with Preston’s perfume offering leathery, smoky notes over palmarosa, bergamot, hay and vanilla. Alberello’s scent blends spicy cinnamon, tonka bean and clove with white flowers and deep woody notes. Available as Brume (body mist) and Essence, made with natural extracts. Karen Wazen, the Dubai-based influencer, UNHCR ambassador and designer, has added a chic new matte black style to her collection of eye glasses. Now available across her most famous styles, Harper, Carolyn, Retro XL, Carrie and Aura, the matte surface adds a futurist twist to the familiar. Fittingly, the images celebrating the launch have all been AI-generated. The Balenciaga tie-up with Under Armour, first seen on the Spring 2025 runway in Shanghai, has now arrived. Mixing the sportswear know-how of Under Armour with the bold aesthetic of Balenciaga, a key piece is the Runner 3XL trainer. With a deliberate worn-out effect, and Under Armour artwork prominent on the exterior, it retains the exaggerated shape characteristic of Balenciaga, especially through the heel.