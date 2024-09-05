Palestinian designer Ihab Jiryis's bride, the traditional runway finale during fashion weeks. Photo Dubai Fashion Week
Dubai Fashion Week: Michael Cinco, Heba Jasmi and Ihab Jiryis lead dazzling shows

The National rounds up some of the best collections and runway sights from the event

Sarah Maisey

September 05, 2024

