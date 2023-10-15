Naomi Campbell to make Dubai Fashion Week debut

Fresh off Paris Fashion Week, supermodel Naomi Campbell will make her Dubai Fashion Week debut on Sunday, modelling for Malaysian brand Rizman Ruzaini.

The second Dubai Fashion Week began on Monday at Dubai Design District, featuring 25 designers and labels from more than 12 countries. Famed New York label Carolina Herrera was the guest of honour this season, and unveiled its spring/summer 2024 collection at a presentation attended by creative director Wes Gordon.

Top regional names also took part, including Michael Cinco, The Giving Movement, Dima Ayad, Lama Jouni and Mrs Keepa.

Dubai Fashion Week is a partnership between Dubai Design District and Arab Fashion Council, which previously organised the Arab Fashion Week.

Campbell is no stranger to Dubai, having participated in a number of fashion events in the city. One of the original supermodels, she is, at 53, still one of the most sought after models in the business.

She last walked the runway in Dubai at Arise Fashion Week, a one-off event dedicated to the best of Nigerian fashion and music, Armani Hotel Dubai.

Dressmaker to the stars in their home country Malaysia, designers Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil, make their UAE debut on Sunday with their label Rizman Ruzaini as they showcase their spring/summer 2024 collection.

"Our roster of participating designers represents the future of fashion – diverse, innovative and sustainable – and this edition will set a high benchmark not only for our region but also for the global fashion industry," said Khadija Al Bastaki, senior vice president of Dubai Design District, at the start of the event.

"Today’s programme defines the tone for what will undoubtedly be an inspired edition of the official fashion showcase and reflects the immense promise and potential of Dubai as a global hub for fashion, creativity and business.”

Entry to the Dubai Fashion Week shows are by invitation only.