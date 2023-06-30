Naomi Campbell, Al Pacino and other stars who embraced parenthood later in life

Naomi Campbell has welcomed a baby boy.

The British model, 53, announced the new arrival on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself holding her son as her daughter reaches in to clasp his hand.

Referencing her age, she wrote in the caption: "It’s never too late to become a mother."

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," Campbell added. "A true gift from God ... Welcome baby boy."

Campbell has not yet shared her son's name. In May 2021, she announced that she had welcomed a daughter at the age of 50; she has chosen to also keep her daughter's name private. The model posed with her daughter on the cover of British Vogue last year and in the accompanying interview confirmed that the child was not adopted.

"She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child," she said.

Campbell is just one of many celebrities who have chosen to embrace parenthood in their later years.

Here are 27 celebrities who have had children later in life …

1. Al Pacino, 83

Al Pacino, 83, welcomed a baby boy with his partner Noor Alfallah, 29, in June. AFP

Al Pacino become a father for the fourth time at the age of 83, with the birth of his son Roman to Kuwaiti-American partner, Noor Alfallah, 29 earlier this month. Alfallah is noted as a producer on IMDb, with two films in post-production, including the film Billy Knight, in which Pacino stars.

Pacino has already fathered a daughter Julie Marie, 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with actor Beverly D'Angelo.

2. Robert De Niro, 79

US actor Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. AFP

Robert De Niro also made headlines earlier this year when he revealed he had recently become a father again at the age of 79.

While the Raging Bull star did not say when the baby was born or reveal the name of the mother, Hollywood sources claim he welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45, an actress and martial arts expert who starred with De Niro in the 2015 film The Intern.

Chen is the daughter of kung-fu Grandmaster William CC Chen and an accomplished athlete in her own right.

De Niro, who is also a grandfather, has six children from his previous relationships; daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott; twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with model and actress Toukie Smith; and son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

3. Janet Jackson, 50

The singer-songwriter, 56, gave birth to her only child, Moses, in January 2017 when she was 50, after marrying Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012.

4. Rod Stewart, 66

The Scottish singer-songwriter, now 78, welcomed his seventh child, Aidan Patrick Stewart, when he was 66 with his wife, Penny Lancaster Stewart.

The Mask actress, 50, gave birth to her first and only child with musician Benji Madden at the age of 47, a daughter named Raddix.

5. Cameron Diaz, 47

6. Laura Linney, 49

The Ozark star was 49 years old when she gave birth to her only child, a son called Bennett, in January 2014. “I'm certainly not an advocate for having children later, but for me, it's been wonderful and I'm deeply grateful,” she told The Guardian.

7. Geena Davis, 46

The Thelma and Louise star, 67, became a mother for the second time when she was 46, giving birth to twin sons, Kian William and Kaiis Steven, brothers to her daughter Alizeh Keshvar.

8. Halle Berry, 47

The Oscar winner, 56, gave birth to her son Maceo Robert Martinez in October 2013 when she was 47. She welcomed her first child, daughter Nahla, at the age of 41.

9. Clint Eastwood, 66

The 92-year-old actor and director had his eighth child, daughter Morgan, with his second wife Dina Ruiz in 1996. His eldest child, daughter Laurie, was born in 1954.

10. Susan Sarandon, 45

The Bull Durham actress, 76, was 45 when she gave birth to her son Miles Guthrie, after welcoming daughter Eva Amurri at 39 and son Jack Henry at 42.

11. Rachel Weisz, 48

Oscar winner Rachel Weisz welcomed her second child at 48. Photo: Getty Images

British actress Weisz, 53, welcomed her second child – her first with husband, James Bond actor Daniel Craig – a daughter whose name has not been made public, in September 2018, when she was 48.

12. Charlie Chaplin, 73

The Hollywood star had 11 children, becoming a father for the final time at the age of 73 when his son Christopher was born in 1962.

13. Eva Longoria, 43

Desperate Housewives actress Longoria, 48, gave birth to her only child, a son called Santiago Enrique, when she was 43.

14. Alanis Morissette, 45

The multi-Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, now 48, welcomed her third child at the age of 45, a son named Winter, with husband Mario Treadway.

15. Ernest Lehman, 86

The Hollywood screenwriter, who wrote North by Northwest, West Side Story, The Sound of Music and The King and I was 86 when he welcomed his third child, Jonathan, with his second wife in 2002. He died three years later.

16. Tana Ramsay, 44

The 48-year-old wife of British chef Gordon Ramsay, welcomed the couple’s fifth child, son Oscar, in April 2019 when she was 44.

17. Hilary Swank, 48

The two-time Oscar winner, aged 48, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, on April 9.

18. Ronnie Wood, 68

The Rolling Stone guitarist, 75, welcomed his fifth and sixth children on June 1, 2016, when his wife Sally Humphreys, 31 years his junior, had twin girls; Gracie Jane and Alice Rose.

19. Natalie Imbruglia, 44

Australian actress and singer Imbruglia, 48, gave birth to her son Max Valentine in October 2019, at the age of 44.

20. Sir Paul McCartney, 61

The former Beatle, now 81, became a father for the fifth time at the age of 61 when his then-wife Heather Mills welcomed their daughter, Beatrice.

21. Tamron Hall, 48

Talk show host Hall, 52, welcomed her first child at the age of 48, giving birth to son Moses with husband Steven Greener.

22. Pablo Picasso, 68

The celebrated artist was father to four children, the last of whom, Paloma, was born in 1949 when he was 68.

22. Kelly Preston, 48

The actress and late wife of John Travolta welcomed the couple’s third child, a baby boy called Benjamin, at the age of 48 in November 2001.

24. Marcia Gay Harden, 44

Fifty Shades of Grey actress Harden, 63, had twins Hudson and Julitta Dee in 2004, with husband Thaddaeus Scheel, when she was 44. She had their first child, daughter Eulala Grace, at the age of 39.

25. Rupert Murdoch, 72

Rupert Murdoch fathered Chloe Murdoch (pictured with her mother Wendi) when he was 72. Photo: Reuters, Instagram @wendimurdoch

The 92-year-old media mogul has six children. The youngest, Chloe, was born in 2003 to his former wife Wendi Deng, when he was 72.

26. Marcia Cross, 44

The Desperate Housewives actress, 61, welcomed twin girls Eden and Savannah in February 2007, just before her 45th birthday.

27. Mary Stuart Masterson, 44

Actress Mary Stuart Masterson gave birth to twins when she was 44. Photo: Reuters, Instagram @marystuartmasterson

Benny & Joon actress Masterson, 56, welcomed twins Clio and Wilder with her husband, actor Jeremy Davidson, in August 2011, when she was 44.

— A version of this story was first published on May 11