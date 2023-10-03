Dubai designer Michael Cinco unveils collection in Paris with Miss Universe

Filipino designer Michael Cinco returned to Paris to showcase his latest collection inspired by the city.

The show was held at The Westin Paris on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week, and Cinco said his ready-to-wear collection is an ode to the city's reputation as the centre of artistry and sophistication.

“Paris is more than just a city. It's a way of life, an embodiment of elegance and grace. This collection is a love letter to the women who embody the spirit of Paris, who are strong, confident, and unapologetically glamorous,” he said.

Showcasing a mixture of three distinct colour palettes – white, black and denim – the collection, which also features a smattering of menswear, is meant to elegantly blend into a Parisian's daily life, from dawn to dusk.

Reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel was the showstopper for the show, appearing in a chic black crystal-heavy number as she walked the runway with Cinco.

Gabriel is the first Filipino-American to be crowned Miss Universe.

Cinco, who launched his eponymous label in Dubai in 2003, has built a reputation for creating romantic evening gowns and bridalwear, full skirted and covered in intricate embroidery. In 2012, this expanded to men’s couture.

Today, his list of admirers is the who’s who of celebrity royalty with Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Sofia Vergara and Rihanna all regulars. Jason Derulo, Nick Jonas and James McAvoy have also worn his pieces.

In 2016, Cinco made history when he became the first Filipino designer to be invited to Paris Haute Couture Week. He's since showcased his collections regularly in the city.

In 2017, he was behind one of the most memorable Cannes Film Festival red-carpet moments when he dressed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a powder blue Cinderella gown.