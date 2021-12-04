Naomi Campbell walks in Dubai fashion show as part of Expo 2020 event

British supermodel Naomi Campbell was in Downtown Dubai last night as part of a one-off show that marked Nigeria’s country day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Arise Fashion Week took place at Armani Hotel Dubai, set against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa, celebrating the best of Nigerian fashion and music.

Some of Nigeria’s most celebrated designers, including Hudayya, Banke Kuku and Odio Mimonet, presented colourful collections, while Akon and rapper D’Banj performed.

Campbell modelled a green patterned tunic, a floral embellished suit and a royal blue jumpsuit, as she walked the runway for several of the designers taking part.

She was also joined on the runway by designer Huduyya after debuting her collection.

The event also featured the launch of ArisePlay, a new streaming service from the Arise Media Group, which will showcase exclusive movies from producers and filmmakers from around the world.

Nigeria enjoyed its country day at Expo 2020 Dubai on December 3, with a number of special events, including Arise Fashion Week.

At the main Expo 2020 site, there were dual celebrations in the main Al Wasl Plaza, as well the Nigeria Pavilion.