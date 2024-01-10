President Sheikh Mohamed sports jacket by French cashmere brand Franck Namani

When President Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Azerbaijan this week, on an official visit with President Ilham Aliyev, images of him stepping off the plane sent interest in a discreet French cashmere brand soaring.

The UAE President was seen wearing a dark grey kandura topped with a cream gilet and a simple cream jacket to ward off the cold. The outer jacket has tan piping on the welt pockets and zip, which echoes the soft mocha tone of his embroidered ghutra.

President Sheikh Mohamed wears the Franck Namani jacket during a visit to the Eternal Flame Memorial in Dagustu Park in Azerbaijan. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Eagle-eyed supporters identified the jacket as made by French fashion label Franck Namani.

Currently unavailable to purchase, the jacket appears to be either made to order or from an older collection. Its closest match from the brand's present autumn / winter collection is the Elvis jacket in a richer shade of buttermilk.

Offered in two variations, the Elvis is a “silk nylon parka with mink-trimmed hood”, finished either with suede piping or “ultra light alligator details” on the pockets and zip.

The Elvis jacket Franck Namani's autumn / winter 2023 collection retails for Dh30,143. Franck Namani / Instagram

For the suede trim version is €7,500 (Dh30,143) and it comes either in a buttermilk shade the company calls mais or navy blue. Those looking for the alligator trim, only offered in navy blue, can expect to pay €26,000, although this version is listed as sold out on the website at the time of publication.

This is not the first time Franck Namani wares have made headlines in the region. In January 2021, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was seen in a two-tone gilet by the brand.

Franck Namani describes itself as the purveyor of “simply the best cashmere in the world”, creating clothes from the hair of Capra hircus goats from Inner Mongolia. It also offers men's and womenswear, including jumpers, dresses, accessories and outerwear, as well as high-end separates and footwear.

Little is known about where or when the label was founded; however, it has boutiques in Paris, Geneva and London.

Despite seemingly preferring to keep a low profile, the discreet cashmere house can expect interest in it to continue to grow as it gets a stamp of approval from two prominent world leaders.