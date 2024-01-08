President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Baku early on Monday evening for an official visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

Sheikh Mohamed laid a wreath at the tomb of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan, as well as at the Eternal Flame monument, according to state news agency Wam.

The President was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President and former minister of state for foreign affairs, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Mohammed Murad Al Balushi, Ambassador to Azerbaijan.