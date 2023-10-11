Future classics: Inside Luxury's October issue fashion shoot

In this month's Luxury shoot, we sought to future-proof wardrobes with timeless pieces that will age gracefully in a palette that will never date.

Neutral tones such as tan and black will fit with any mood, while pops of colour will serve for years. Invest in daytime jewellery in precious yellow and rose gold, and the eternal glitter of diamonds.

We decided to showcase these timeless classics against a backdrop of simple essential items mirroring the understated value of these showpiece products.

The shoot was the brainchild of Luxury's deputy editor and fashion director, Sarah Maisey, who enlisted the photography skills of Vaughan Treyvellan at MMG.

Boots, Dh8,700, Givenchy; bag, Dh10,790, Fendi; flowers, Fine Blooms. Photo: Vaughan Treyvellan at MMG Artists

Highlights include a Louis Vuitton black cushioned GO-14 bag complete with silver metalwork spelling out the brand's initials, paired with a selection of Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets in yellow and rose gold with diamonds.

Another shot features a brown leather Hermes Maxi Kelly bag paired with Tom Ford sunglasses, a Fendi watch and a Begum Khan bracelet.

Take inspiration from these timeless classics for a long-lasting wardrobe.

Credits

Fashion director: Sarah Maisey

Photographer: Vaughan Treyvellan at MMG Artists

Pick up your copy of Luxury magazine, out with The National, on October 12