World's largest gem-quality ruby Estrela de Fura fetches record $34.8m at auction

The Estrela de Fura, the world's largest gem-quality ruby, sold for a record $34.8 million at auction on Thursday, Sotheby's said.

It was the largest ever sum auctioned for any coloured gemstone.

The Estrela de Fura, which in Portuguese means “Star of Fura”, is a 55.22-carat ruby. The gem was mined by Dubai-based Fura gems in 2022 and weighed 101 carats when it was mined in Mozambique.

#AuctionUpdate The Estrela de FURA 55.22 ruby sets a new world record at #SothebysNewYork for any colored gemstone, selling for an astounding $34.8 million during the Magnificent Jewels Auction, presented in partnership with @Silversea. pic.twitter.com/GOPPw0P8Js — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) June 8, 2023

The gem's “pigeon blood” colour was revealed after the gem was cut and polished into a cushion cut.

Sotheby's said the Estrela de Fura “was considered by experts as an exceptional treasure of nature for its fluorescence, outstanding clarity and vivid red hue, even in its natural, uncut state”.

The precious gem was sold during the Sotheby's Magnificent Jewels Auction.

Thursday's auction set another record when the Eternal Pink diamond also sold for $34.8 million.

The Eternal Pink diamond on display at the Dubai Diamond Exchange in Almas Tower in JLT in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

The “electric bubblegum” 10.57-carat gem set a record for a Fancy Purplish-Pink diamond, Sotheby's said.

The Eternal Pink was cut by De Beers from a 23.78 carat rock mined in Botswana. Sotheby's said the diamond is “far rarer” than works created by Andy Warhol because of its clarity and lack of imperfections.

The two precious gems were displayed in Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Geneva before going up for auction in New York.