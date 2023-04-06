World’s largest ruby set to fetch at least $30m at auction

The world's largest gem-quality ruby, unveiled in Dubai last year, is expected to sell for more than $30 million at auction in June.

Estrela de Fura, or the “Star of Fura” in Portuguese, was unearthed by Dubai-based Fura Gems in Mozambique and weighs 101 carats.

It is “the largest and most valuable ruby to ever appear” at auction, Sotheby's said in an Instagram post.

The gem “was considered by experts as an exceptional treasure of nature for its fluorescence, outstanding clarity and vivid red hue, even in its natural, uncut state”.

It has since been cut and polished into a cushion cut of 55.22 carats that reveals its vivid red colour, known as “pigeon's blood”.

“When Fura Gems announced its historic uncovering of the world’s largest gem-quality ruby … the news dominated headlines the world over, prompting tremendous excitement and taking the gemstone market by storm,” Sotheby's said.

Estrela de Fura is expected to break auction records when it appears at Sotheby's New York's “Magnificent Jewels” sale in June.

The auction is headlined by the Eternal Pink Diamond, which weighs at 10.57 carats and is expected to fetch $35 million.

The Sunrise Ruby holds the current record as the most valuable ruby at $30 million.

Estrela de Fura and the Eternal Pink Diamond will be available to see in-person in Dubai, among other cities around the world, before the June 8 auction in New York.

Estrela de Fura was the largest gem-quality ruby discovered when it was unearthed by Fura Gems in Mozambique in July 2022.

Fura Gems is headquartered in Dubai and operates mining sites in Mozambique, Australia and Colombia.