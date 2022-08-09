Shoe designer Amina Muaddi celebrates her Arab heritage in new campaign

Jordanian-Romanian shoe designer Amina Muaddi has taken inspiration from her Arab roots for the latest campaign for her namesake brand.

Shot entirely in Egyptian capital Cairo, it stars Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam wearing the brand's footwear and bags from the new season.

Speaking with WWD, Muaddi explained the significance of the location. “I really wanted to do something meaningful that would be an ode to my Arab heritage, a celebration of our culture,” she said.

The images show Hammam in various looks — seated at a table with a man smoking shisha, sitting among women dressed in embroidered clothes and head dresses, and standing in front of an Arabian thoroughbred horse.

Aside from the locations, Muaddi said an integral element of the campaign was working with Arab creatives.

She said it was "crucial" for her to enlist an almost entirely Arab crew for the project, working with Dexter Navy, a British-Egyptian filmmaker and photographer who has previously collaborated with Rami Malek, Virgil Abloh, Dior and A$AP Rocky, alongside model Hammam, who has walked for brands including Givenchy and Moschino. Jahleel Weaver, best known as Rihanna’s stylist and creative director for the past decade, styled the campaign.

In celebrating her roots, Mauddi said the project is a way for her and others to reconnect to their unique heritage. “This project is important because its really close to our hearts. In a way, Dexter, Imaan and I are all de-rooted Arabs who are also looking to feel closer to our own heritage, to find a way back home.”

The new collection acts as something of a departure for the designer, who has incorporated plenty of new styles. In addition to the best-selling Begum shoe, Muaddi has added new buckle shapes, plenty of gemstones and new bags. There is a new art deco-inspired heeled Camelia pump, while the new Lily slipper is covered in crystal flowers. Dalida platform mules are made from Lucite, while the Tina sandal now comes with a long gem studded ankle-wrap tie. The Mermaid bag, meanwhile, is tiny and comes strewn in crystals.