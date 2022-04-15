Who is Amina Muaddi? Jordanian-Romanian shoe designer who became a star favourite

Amina Muaddi has made statement shoes her trademark. The Jordanian-Romanian designer, who was raised in Italy, launched her eponymous brand in 2017 and has already forged a stellar reputation.

Known for elegant, opulent shoes and mules featuring distinctive flared heels and a liberal use of crystals, Muaddi has achieved a lot in a short time.

Having started as a stylist, Muaddi switched her focus to shoes in 2012, launching a brand in Milan with Oscar Tiye, before stepping out alone in 2017 with her eponymous brand.

Amina Muaddi and Rihanna look at shoe designs for the Fenty fashion label in 2020. Photo: Fenty

Muaddi’s designs soon went global, partly thanks to an early introduction to singer Rihanna, which was engineered by a mutual friend, stylist Jahleel Weaver.

The singer became a regular wearer of Muaddi's designs. When Rihanna launched her Fenty label in 2019, under the umbrella of LVMH, she invited Muaddi to create a line of shoes for her.

In addition to Rihanna, the designer counts Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner among her celebrity fans. Rather than release several collections a year, she instead creates only one, with pieces released monthly on her website www.aminamuaddi.com, and sold through partners including Level Shoes, Selfridges and Browns.

Although describing any high heel as comfortable could be seen as a stretch, Muaddi’s designs have been carefully created to support and cushion the foot; as her own best ambassador, she wears all of her own designs, which is a testament to the fit.

The Gilda mule, Dh4,450 by Amina Muaddi, at Level Shoes. Photo Level Shoes

The designer has expanded her offering to include bags, earrings and necklaces, all with a similar aesthetic to her shoes. The tennis necklace, for example, sports the same multicoloured crystal trim as the Gilda mule. Muaddi has also launched a collaboration with the tights company Wolford, featuring designs in eye-popping neons, with oversized fishnet patterns.

Now resident in Paris, Muaddi has also lived in New York and Milan.