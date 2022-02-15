Rihanna on her pregnancy fashion: 'I'm enjoying not having to cover up my tummy'

Rihanna announced that she is expecting her first baby with partner A$AP Rocky last month. In the weeks since the announcement, the Diamonds singer and fashion mogul has made a string of maternity style statements.

To announce the happy news, the couple took a stroll through snowy New York. Rihanna showed off her bump in a long pink vintage Chanel coat, which was styled to be open with a long, jewelled necklace over her stomach.

Proving that she won't be turning to oversized smock dresses, elasticated jeans and leggings for her pregnancy, she has since worn a Jean Paul Gaultier lace-up cardigan under a black hoodie with skin-tight trousers and gold jewellery for a night out in Los Angeles the week after she made her pregnancy announcement.

On February 9, she wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli denim and animal print coat for a night out with her family.

Like the Chanel coat she wore for the pregnancy announcement, the Cavalli design was styled open over her bump, worn over a pair of slouchy jeans with a Fendi fur-trimmed top and a vintage Christian Dior saddle bag.

On February 12, she attended the Fenty Beauty x Fenty Skin F Club event in Los Angeles, for which she wore a green string top by Attico with a pair of co-ordinated trousers. The custom look was accessorised by Messika jewellery and Manolo Blahnik heels.

The Barbados-born singer spoke about her pregnancy style at the event, telling People that "it's fun" but also "a challenge" dressing her new bump.

"I like it. I'm enjoying it," she said. "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy.

"If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

In her most demure maternity look to date, Rihanna wore a hooded coat for the opening of the Savage X Fenty store in Los Angeles last week.

In images shared by Miles Diggs, the photographer known as Diggzy who also shot her pregnancy announcement, Rihanna posed in a statement red leather piece of outerwear by Tunisian fashion house Alaia.

The coat was accessorised with shoes by Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi and jewellery by Chopard and Maria Tash.

Speaking about how fashion is helping to motivate her throughout her pregnancy, she said: "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel [great]."

