New 'mabuhay' shoes by Vans celebrate Filipino culture

Filipino-American artist DJ Javier has teamed up with Vans on a series of shoes that is inspired by Filipino culture.

Despite having grown up in Southern California, the multidisciplinary artist, whose work blurs the line between graphic design and fine art, was keen to incorporate emblems from his heritage when Vans asked him to create new versions of the Sk8-Hi top and the all-new Surf Slip-On VR3 SF shoes.

The new Vans X DJ Javier high-top design, with the water buffalo skull, the national flower of the Philippines and the 'Checkerbayan' pattern in white and blue. Photo: Vans x DJ Javier

To decorate the new footwear, Javier leans into traditional Filipino motifs. For the high-top Surf Sk8-Hi, this includes a water buffalo — called a carabao in Tagalog — to symbolise the hard work and resilience of Filipino people. It is nestled among skulls on the shoes' outer ankle, while the Filipino national flower, the sampaguita, is sketched on the inner ankle.

Running around the outer sole is a blue and white pattern derived from the Philippines flag. He takes the flag's triangle, which contains a golden sun with three stars, and redraws it in blue and white. Now running in repeat around the shoe, and using Vans' own check patterning, Javier calls the new design “checkerbayan.”

The new Surf Slip-On VR3 SF is also decorated with skulls, as well as an image of a Filipino warrior, and the word “mabuhay,” running around the outsole. Meaning "long life" in Tagalog, the term is used as a greeting, toast or as an expression of well-being.

Artist DJ Javier at work in his studio. He hand-paints all of his designs. Photo: DJ Javier

As well as the cultural references, the shoes have new construction methods, including uppers made using 50 per cent organic cotton and 50 per cent responsibly sourced, renewable cotton canvas. The leather comes from a tannery with a gold or silver rating for environmental responsibility, awarded by the multi-stakeholder auditor, the Leather Working Group.

Inside, there is an EcoCush footbed. It is made with 25 per cent bio-based Eva foam, partially derived from plant-based sources, while the outsole is made using an all-new rubber compound, free from petroleum-based chemicals.

Priced at $105 for the high-tops and $85 for the slip-ons, anyone hoping to get hold of the new Vans x DJ Javier shoes will have to be quick as they are selling out fast. The custom shoes can be purchased worldwide on the Vans website.

