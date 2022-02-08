Italian castle that made a cameo in 'The Godfather' goes on sale for $6.8 million

Eagle-eyed fans of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part III may recognise the grand interiors of this 19th-century castle in Acireale, on the southern slopes of Italy’s Mount Etna.

In the film, the castle’s portico is where politician Licio Lucchesi was murdered by a hitman hired by Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone. The neo-Gothic building, located 42 kilometres from Taormina, has a number of other film credits to its name, including Mauro Bolognini’s Italian classic That Splendid November, starring Gina Lollobrigida. This week, the stunning residence is The National's International Property of the Week.

The key details

Built in 1800, the castle belongs to the Pennisi family of Floristella and is defined by its neo-Gothic arches and battlements, which give the facade a fairy tale feel. Characteristic of its time, the structure is an example of eclecticism, an architectural aesthetic that flourished in the 19th and 20th centuries and combines various elements, including traditional motifs, and decorative, ornamental and structural features drawn from various cultures and architectural styles. The property is currently listed with Sotheby’s International Realty for $6.8 million.

The main entrance is accessed via a three-arched portico. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

What's the story?

A boulevard flanked by a double row of Washington palms leads up from Piazza Agostino Pennisi to the castle’s main entrance. Visitors are greeted by a marble bust of Baron Pennisi, the castle’s original owner, set atop a column surrounded by palm trees.

The medieval-style, 22-bedroom property consists of three two-storey buildings that are linked, with two symmetrical rectangular towers, one on each end. The main entrance is accessed via a three-arched portico, which opens on to an entrance area with an imposing forked staircase leading up to the building’s first floor. A stern-looking picture of the baron stares out over the space.

The wooden ceiling above the staircase is coffered with the family initials and Pennisi coat of arms. The first floor is home to high-ceilinged bedrooms and large halls, with two terraces measuring 130 square metres at either end.

A main reception hall is dominated by a large fireplace. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

A main reception hall is dominated by a large fireplace topped with the family initials, stonework walls and an oversized chandelier hanging overhead. The room is flooded with natural light, courtesy of five large mullioned windows that look out over the castle’s 8,500-square-metre park, which is brimming with flowers and trees.

The castle’s bulwark is home to a chapel dedicated to Saint John the Baptist and embellished with beautifully preserved frescoes by Giuseppe Sciuti. A vaulted ceiling depicts a starry blue night sky dotted with representations of the saints. The castle is also home to works by Paul Pennisi, an Italian postwar and contemporary artist, whose signature geometric landscapes and Byzantine scenes in shades of blue and gold introduce an added touch of drama to the already spectacular interior.