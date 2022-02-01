New York's new kid on the finest block - international property of the week

Is there a more exciting city in the world to call home than New York – especially if you have a substantial amount of money to spend?

With the city being predominantly high-rises, apartments really need that something extra to stand out from one another – not just location.

So, one of the first stops for those with $13.5 million to spend and on the luxury property trail would be The Westly.

The key details

This five-bedroom apartment in the Upper West Side neighbourhood is spread across a built up area of 3,444 square feet.

It has an open living and dining area which opens out on to a lovely terrace with great views. All five bedrooms are connected to the terrace, while the master is en suite and has a walk-in wardrobe.

The interior is sleekly decorated with oak flooring and marble fixtures.

What's the story

There's a modern grandeur to The Westly, with the traditional charm of the neighbourhood kept intact in what its architects said was "a love letter to the Upper West Side's past and future".

The shape of the building means more floor space on the upper levels where the views are broader. An outdoor pool on the roof is a rarity, and comes with panoramic views of the Hudson River and city skyline.

All in all it has the feel of a private members club rather than an apartment block. There is a residents' lounge where people can meet, eat (there's a small kitchen) and watch a flatscreen TV.

From the lobby, access can be gained to bike storage and pet grooming facilities, while there's also a fitness centre and yoga studio, children's playroom, game room and a sound-proof music room for those who like to thrash out some tunes or jam.

The Westly apartment comes with five bedrooms. Photo: LuxuryProperty.com

The broker says...

Where would this rank in New York’s finest apartments?

The Westly is one of the finest new buildings in New York City. There is no other building like it on the Upper West Side of Manhattan – which is one of the city’s most iconic neighbourhoods. The Westly offers a beautiful design, airy residential layouts with premium finishes, unparalleled views, a small boutique feel with no more than four residences per floor; a complete amenity package including the only open-air rooftop pool in the neighbourhood and a fantastic location next to parks, schools, entertainment venues and restaurants.

Is the Upper West Side the place to be these days?

Very much so. Known for its elegant townhouses and apartment buildings as well as its culinary and cultural variety, the Upper West Side offers residents an upscale lifestyle and easy access to two of the city’s best green spaces in Riverside Park and Central Park. The Westly sits just off Broadway, which is one of several world-renowned attractions that can be found in the Upper West Side.

Live performances can be found at Lincoln Centre and New York City Ballet, and Beacon Theatre hosts popular bands, comedians and artists. Visiting the American Museum of Natural History is a must for every New Yorker, and both Riverside and Central Parks are ideal for walkers, joggers and cyclists. World-class educational institutions such as The Juilliard School, Columbia and Fordham Universities, and notable private schools such as Trinity and Collegiate can also be found in the area. Public transportation options include several bus routes and the 1/2/3/B/C subway lines.

According to data from Serhant, after Downtown, the Upper West Side was the most popular neighbourhood by condo sales activity in the last quarter of 2021.

Is the terrace and view a major factor in the price?

No other building comes close to comparing to The Westly – the view is a significant factor, but every aspect of the building is a cut above what you can expect to find in the neighbourhood; a complete amenity package with a rooftop pool and two to five-bedroom residences with generous natural light, quality finishes, unmatched views, as well as a beautiful limestone building facade.

How is the Manhattan property market performing amid the pandemic?

We are optimistic the first half of 2022 will be robust for Manhattan housing as international buyers' return in greater numbers, and domestic activity remains strong. While the biggest headwind is undoubtedly the recent rise in Covid cases, there are also strong tailwinds. Larger homes will likely see their values grow at a faster rate than the broader market as they did in 2021, while prices for smaller homes will stabilise.

- Talia McKinney, licensed real estate salesperson at Serhant