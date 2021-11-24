Dubai Property of the Week: Dh38m buys suburban dream in District One

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a villa in Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City - District One community.

The key details

This six-bedroom modern Arab-style villa has been fully upgraded and comes furnished and ready to move in.

It sits on a 12,890-square-foot plot with a 9,500sqft built-up area, and has its own gym, an elevator to reach the first floor, a stunning garden with swimming pool and feature waterfall. It's on the market for Dh38 million with LuxuryProperty.com.

The stunning master suite. Photo: LuxuryProperty.com

What's the story?

Close your eyes and imagine you're looking for a family home in Dubai – one which you can simply move straight into and get on with life.

Chances are your vision (unless you're the type whose imagination runs wild) will look quite similar to this property.

It has the size, the location, a regular-looking facade and an interior that will save a lot of time and effort as it's all taken care of.

This is ultimately the chance to live the suburban dream, where the kids can grow up in comfort, and mum and dad can own a house to be proud of, as well as be ideal for actually living in and entertaining.

It lacks some of the wow factor that can be found in other Dubai properties in the Dh40 million price bracket, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. The most dramatic feature is the entrance hall with its grand staircase, dark marble and high atrium.

The rest of the property comes with lighter furnishings and a feeling of comfort rather than ostentatious luxury.

What the broker says ...

How does this compare to some of the other District One villas?

This villa really provides a twist on what is the standard style of villa in District One. The label would state that this is a "Modern Arabic" type, but the minute you enter this utterly impressive home you realise that actually this is arguably one of the most contemporary villas within the community due to the level and quality of upgrades. The abundance of space that the property provides and the incredible quality of finishes involved in upgrading it makes this property a real one off and one that can only be fully appreciated after a viewing.

Why spend almost Dh40m in District One rather than, say, Palm Jumeirah?

Location, location, location ... of course Palm Jumeirah is a highly popular and beautiful location which is known all around the world. But with District One you are getting a truly exclusive community that is set in one of the most convenient locations in Dubai.

With the likes of Downtown, Business Bay and DIFC only 15 minutes away thanks to the easy access to Al Khail Road and with Dubai International Airport less than 30 minutes away, it really is a prime location for those in the corporate world. The Dubai Mall is within easy reach, schools are very close by and with the world's largest Crystal Lagoon is practically at your doorstep providing a beach and waterfront promenade in the heart of the city – there is everything a family could need and want. District One is a gem in the crown of Dubai that provides a luxurious lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of some of the more tourist-centric locations such as Palm Jumeirah. The view of Burj Khalifa from pretty much any part of the community also adds to the attraction.

Read more Dubai property of the week: Dh50 million jewel among Pearl Jumeirah villas

How much have the upgrades added to the value against the cost of doing them?

There is not one part of this villa that hasn't been upgraded. The owner has gone above and beyond to make this a truly special home. No expense has been spared, and the quality of the upgrades and the furniture (included in the sale) come together to make this a truly turnkey home. Of course, all of these factors that have been taken into account when pricing, but when you also consider its secluded position on the only currently occupied island in District One with direct views to the Crystal Lagoon, there is real value on offer here and the chance to own what is not just an upgraded property but a stunning home.

What is the house’s best feature?

There really are so many! The grand entrance immediately provides the "wow" factor as you walk in the door, while enticing you into wondering what is next. Another stand-out feature is the ultra contemporary and almost hotel-like style of the master suite with its large walk-in wardrobe accessed via the electric mirrored door. But perhaps more noticeable is the open-plan space that includes the bathtub, which acts as the centrepiece of the room.

However, the outside must be mentioned as the pool, pergola, BBQ area and garden have been beautifully finished to offer an ideal space for entertaining or relaxing during pleasant winter months.

- Lee Johnston, private client advisor, LuxuryProperty.com