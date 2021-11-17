Emirati designed diamond and emerald-studded headdress on show at Abu Dhabi Art

Abu Dhabi Art just got a bit more fabulous with the news that a unique, one-of-a-kind jewellery headdress will be on show until November 21.

Created by Emirati jeweller Salama Khalfan, in collaboration with the jewellery maison Mouawad, the headpiece is made with diamonds and emeralds in a design that pays homage to the UAE.

Looking to the date palm, and its revered status in the region, the headdress echoes the shape of the leaves, in gold, white diamonds and emeralds.

Golden fronds sit at the temples, studded with diamonds that gently wrap around the head, and from which hang delicate lines of white diamonds in rectangular, diamond and circular shapes. At the temple sits a flower of emeralds, with white diamond petals, as two strands of white diamonds sit across the forehead.

The jewellery designer Salama Khalfan, right, with a model wearing her one-of-a-kind headress. Photo: Mouawad

Designed by Khalfan, whose work has been worn by the likes of Emma Stone and Meryl Streep, the piece itself was made by the skilled artisans of Mouawad, the jewellery house founded in 1890.

“It is rare for two jewellery brands to come together, and this demonstrates an openness from Mouawad and myself," says Khalfan. "I believe that connecting with like-minded people is the way to go, as when we unite, beautiful and extraordinary things, such as this exceptional item, can happen.”

Known for its exceptional know-how, Mouawad holds many titles and accolades, and even several Guinness World Records, including for most valuable necklace for its L’Incomparable diamond piece which was valued at $55 million in 2013. It is set with the world’s largest internally flawless diamond, the Incomparable Diamond, which has 407.48 carats.

Now, it has turned that craftsmanship to creating this unique headpiece that is now on show at Abu Dhabi Art at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

“It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Salama Khalfan on creating an extraordinary object of beauty and adornment, knowing that we both share a passion for timeless sophistication and incredible gemstones.

"This collaboration is particularly meaningful, with the design paying tribute to the nature and culture of the Middle East," says Mouawad co-guardians Fred, Alain and Pascal Mouawad.

As sponsors of the art fair, this project is not the only element that Mouawad is involved in. In addition, visitors can view The Mouawad Journey for crafting the extraordinary, where the deep craft of the house is explained in further detail.

Also on show as part of the exhibition is the Dragon jewellery set which features five fancy, vivid and deep yellow diamonds. The star is the Dragon necklace that is set with a yellow diamond of 54.21 carats, thought to be the largest such stone in the world.