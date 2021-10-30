'Spencer': Lebanese jeweller Mouawad recreates Princess Diana's engagement ring for biopic

When new film Spencer, which documents the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, premiered at the Venice Film Festival in early September, it received a standing ovation.

Starring Kristen Stewart as the ill-fated royal, the film takes place over the span of a single weekend during the Christmas holidays in the early 1990s, and depicts the disintegration of the princess's private life, and its impact on her public persona.

To tell the story of one of the most famous women in the world, director Pablo Larrain and writer Steven Knight faithfully recreated the elements that defined Diana, from her hairstyle to her clothes and even her priceless jewellery.

Now, the storied jewellery house Mouawad, which was founded in Lebanon in 1890, has revealed it was the creator of the jewellery worn by Stewart throughout the film.

With more than 130 years of craftsmanship to its name, the Beirut house, which has headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland and Dubai, UAE, was able to replicate many of the famous gems worn by Diana throughout her life. This includes the blue sapphire and diamond ring, gifted to Lady Diana by Prince Charles to mark their engagement. For the film, Mouawad created a faithful copy, using 1.82 carats of white diamonds and 7.25 carats of sapphire, to echo the original.

“Mouawad has an illustrious heritage in jewellery and watchmaking, and has been the choice for royalty and celebrities when seeking a unique statement piece or set," the jewellery house said.

"Mouawad has often been called on by royal offices to create notable gifts to be presented to heads of state, presidents, and prime ministers. It has been a pleasure to work on Spencer, providing the jewellery for the role of an iconic princess known for her style as well as her powerful impact on the world.”