Grand Dh42m Moroccan villa set in an oasis - international property of the week

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its international Property of the Week series. Here we spotlight a villa in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The key details

This huge 10-bedroom home, named Villa Panorama, is located in the Palmeraie in Marrakesh. The palm oasis has several hundred thousand trees and is also home to a Rotana Resort. It is set on a plot of 269,000 square feet, with a built-up area of 31,216 sq ft and has lovely views of the Atlas Mountains.

Of the 10 bedrooms, five are staff quarters. The property is sold furnished.

What's the story?

Vast lawns, rich shrubbery, fruit trees and colourful flower beds, this is more like the English countryside than North Africa.

But no, this is the level of luxury that €10 million (Dh42.5m) can buy you in Morocco, with a whopping great villa that would rival the best Dubai's Emirates Hills has to offer.

It has all of the luxury trimmings, such as a 70 metre by 5m swimming pool, a spa, cinema room, garage for eight cars and, one of the top features of a high ranking property, a clay tennis court (not just grass or concrete).

The interior has traditional design elements and has been tastefully furnished, making it a comfortable stay, whether for a few weeks on a holiday or long term. The fireplaces are particularly cosy for the cooler winter evenings.

Travellers to Morocco currently require a vaccination pass or a negative PCR test taken at least 48 or 72 hours before entering the country. Countries of travel departure have been split into two lists – A and B, with slightly differing rules for each. Morocco has inoculated most of its adult population.

The open plan living area of the villa

What the broker says ...

Why buy in Marrakesh or elsewhere in Morocco?

Morocco is ideally located just south of Europe, with the UK, Spain, Portugal, France etc being within three hours journey time. The climate is near perfect throughout the year and the culture is unlike anywhere else in Europe. The Red City (Marrakesh) is a treasure trove of souqs and hidden medinas, with something to delight at every turn. People living in the UAE will instantly feel at home in a climate that is more forgiving than Dubai in the summer! The country has a vast array of terrain – mountains, lush verdant countrysides and beaches, meaning there is something for everyone.

Is buying there straightforward? Anything that buyers need to be aware of?

It's really easy – foreign nationals can take advantage of 100 per cent ownership and there are no additional conditions or precedents to be met. A positive that buyers should be aware of is the continuing investment in infrastructure, retaining the old world charm of an unspoilt country while modernising it, making it even more attractive to visitors.

Is this more of a permanent residence or holiday home?

The property is currently used as a holiday home, but is an excellent investment as either a holiday or rental property, or as a new home for an end-user. Because of its size and wealth of interior space, it could be used as a boutique B&B.

How does it compare to other areas of the world in terms of value?

Morocco is very competitively priced when compared to Europe, with the added benefit of lower maintenance and running costs. Your money will go significantly further than in many of the big global markets, and property prices are likely to continue to appreciate.

- Bethan Hurst-Haynes, international listings manager, LuxuryProperty.com