Mark Twain's $3.9 million former home in Connecticut - international property of the week

When author Samuel Clemens, better known as American author Mark Twain, first surveyed the view from his new home in Redding, Connecticut, he declared: “'How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.”

The key details

The property was built to Twain's exact specifications, in the style of a Tuscan villa, and was named Stormfield, from his short story Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven. The great American humourist lived there from 1908, but was only able to enjoy the property for a couple of years before his death from a heart attack in 1910.

The property's expansive gardens

After a fire in 1923, the current property was completely rebuilt on the same foundations, retaining the original terraces, stone walls and pillars, and formal gardens. Set on 30 Mark Twain Lane, the historic estate is currently on the market for $3.9 million, via Sotheby’s International Realty.

What’s the story?

The country home includes a 6,300-square-foot main residence, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and three fireplaces. It is flanked by a detached pool house that is home to a heated gunite pool, three garage bays and a second-floor caretaker cottage with two bedrooms, a living room and a kitchen.

The interiors hark back to a bygone era, with period details that have been artfully blended with more modern amenities. There are two “formal” rooms: an elegant dining space that looks out over the stone terrace and rolling lawns; and a living room with a hand-painted coffered ceiling and adjoining library.

The mansion sits on 11.5 hectares of private land, alongside 65 hectares of Redding Land Trust property.

Redding is a charming town in Fairfield County, which is home to a collection of communities that are among the most affluent in America. The area is particularly popular because it is a manageable commuter-train ride to New York City.

What the brokers say…

“One of Redding's signature properties and a rare opportunity to own a piece of American History, just 58 miles from Midtown New York,” says the listing on the Sotheby’s International Realty.