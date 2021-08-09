An $88 million LA home with its own NFT art gallery – international property of the week

From a retractable DJ deck to a koi pond that’s as big as a swimming pool, this Los Angeles home is brimming with unusual features.

Also out of the ordinary is its asking price of $87,777,777.

The key details

Dubbed Palazzo di Vista, the uber-contemporary home was built by celebrity reconstructive surgeon Alex Khadavi, who worked with Ali Rad Design Group to create his dream home on a promontory in Bel Air.

Offering expansive LA views that stretch from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Channel Islands, the property is a masterclass in decadence. Even its master bathroom is described by the listing agent as “rivalling a seven-start resort”.

There’s also an infinity pool, outdoor bar, glass elevator and Disneyland-esque water features. The pool is fitted with seven-horsepower jets that can be co-ordinated with music – meaning swimmers can literally feel the beat.

The property sits on about half a hectare of land. Joe Bryant

What’s the story?

The property sits on a plot of about half a hectare and features seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, including a master wing with a wraparound deck and that aforementioned "seven-star" bathroom.

There are several dining areas, both indoors and outdoors, as well as a private cinema, various lounge areas, a stand-alone guesthouse and glass walkways. The large, minimalist kitchen opens to the elements via two glass walls.

The koi pond is as big as a swimming pool in the mansion, which is full of unusual features. Joe Bryant

Another standout feature is the home’s non-fungible token (NFT) art gallery, which includes seven large-screen media displays and a rotatable 2D laser projector that casts light over the pool, mimicking the Disney California Adventure Park’s World of Colour attraction.

Featured in the multisensory gallery are artworks by Ghost Girl, Andy Moses, Shane Guffogg and Jimi Gleason. The NFTs and physical pieces are not included in the listing price but are negotiable.

What the brokers say…

According to the listing on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com: “[Khadavi's] success in the cosmetic-medical field made it possible to fulfil one of his dreams: design and build, in collaboration with Ali Rad Design Group, Palazzo di Vista, a contemporary-futuristic home that includes a first-of-its-kind, multisensory art gallery.

“It is located on top of a promontory in Bel Air with some of LA’s best views.”

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Draw for Europa League last-16 Istanbul Basaksehir v Copenhagen; Olympiakos Piraeus v Wolverhampton Wanderers Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen; VfL Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk; Inter Milan v Getafe Sevilla v AS Roma; Eintracht Frankfurt or Salzburg v Basel; LASK v Manchester United

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

About Tenderd Started: May 2018 Founder: Arjun Mohan Based: Dubai Size: 23 employees Funding: Raised $5.8m in a seed fund round in December 2018. Backers include Y Combinator, Beco Capital, Venturesouq, Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Paul Buchheit, Justin Mateen, Matt Mickiewicz, SOMA, Dynamo and Global Founders Capital

