Property of the week: chic Dh18 million maisonette villa in Dubai's Emirates Hills

There is no doubt the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a maisonette villa in Dubai's Emirates Hills.

The key details

This two-bedroom maisonette villa is located in Emirates Hills's Montgomerie Maisonettes community. Spread across 2,611 square feet, the property has been updated throughout with marble finishings, a lap pool, sizeable terrace and golf course views.

The spacious open-plan living room in the Montgomerie Maisonettes villa. Photo: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

What's the story?

This stunning property is proof that bigger is not always better.

A compact two-bedroom maisonette villa set in a compound of mansions, this home has been revamped with style and function in mind.

The property has been renovated to a high modern standard, with attention to detail evident from the fittings to the flooring, and the walls to the lighting. It also comes with designer furniture from brands such as Hermes and Chanel.

As soon as you step into the property, you're welcomed by a grand artificial bonsai tree, which is flanked by the main staircase and spacious living areas.

The open-plan kitchen is bathed with natural light, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. It has a modern Italian marble island, plus sleek black bar stools, and high-end integrated appliances from Gaggenau and Dornbracht.

Upstairs there are two spacious bedrooms, with en-suite bathrooms renovated with marble finishings. There is also roof space with golf course and Dubai Marina views that is ready to be converted into a terrace or lounge area upon purchase.

A private lap pool in the villa. Photo: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

Outside, the villa also has a lap pool and a seating area that overlooks the golf course and Dubai skyline.

Within a stone's throw of the maisonette villa is the Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai, with its dining outlets and green fairways, as well as the golfing academy, and restaurants Phileas Fogg's and The Orangery.

What the broker says ...

What makes the property stand out?

The contemporary look along with the beautiful bonsai tree welcoming you sets the pace of the house. Of course, the golf course view never disappoints, either.

Do properties personalised to this level come on to the market often?

You will always find high-end homes catered to perfection for their residents, but the particular style, modernity and location of this one makes it such a unique combination.

This property is more compact than typical Emirates Hills homes – what kind of buyer does this appeal to?

This type of property is more for the outgoing, golf-loving young single or couples whose busy lives require a touch of upscale modern living with easy access to luxury facilities on the golf course as well as other city amenities.

Who did the interior design of this property?

The interior design is done by the world-renowned 1508 London, and BW interiors did the styling.

A modern Italian marble kitchen island serves as a built-in dining area. Photo: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

Will this property be sold furnished?

The house comes fully furnished with all the designer furniture from brands such as Hermes and Chanel. However, the artwork is not included in the sale price as it's practically priceless to the owners.

Has the recent surge in prices affected the price of this property?

The property is listed slightly above the market price because of the huge refurbishment project undertaken by the owner. Nearly Dh7 million has been spent on upgrading and refurbishing every square inch of the property.

How has the coronavirus pandemic affected UAE property prices?

The Covid-19 pandemic tumbled prices in 2020, however, this year we have seen an increase, thanks to the pent-up demand and supply from last year.

Why is this part of Dubai so popular with prospective buyers?

Emirates Living is affirmatively one of the most sought after areas in Dubai. With its top-class amenities and community layout, it's no wonder this is the go-to place for the who's who of the town.

– Conny Mathei, senior global property consultant at Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty, luxhabitat.ae