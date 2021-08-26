Property of the week: lavish Dh48m Emirates Hills villa in Dubai

There is no doubt the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a sprawling mansion in Dubai's high-end Emirates Hills community.

The key details

This palatial seven-bedroom home is located in the prestigious Emirates Hills community in the heart of Dubai.

It is set on a 2,472-square-metre plot, with a built-up area of 1,858 square metres, and it comes with eight bathrooms, an indoor pool, a private steam room and a spacious basement.

The property is on the market for Dh48 million.

The sprawling landscaped garden. Photo: Engel and Voelkers

What's the story?

The word palatial can be overused in property listings, but it certainly applies to this Emirates Hills mansion.

As you walk through the downstairs of the mansion, you will see ceilings dripping with chandeliers, lavish wallpaper and marble finishes.

If you're looking for a home to keep you busy, thanks to the indoor pool, spa facilities and a private cinema on site, you need never leave the 2,472-square-metre plot.

Upon entry, a domed ceiling entrance opening leads on to a spacious formal living room and adjacent dining room, both finished with custom-made revolving chandeliers.

The grandeur of this villa is clear throughout. There are eight en-suite bedrooms to choose between, many of which have a golf course view. The property also has a music room, formal and informal dining areas and leisure facilities.

A music room with ornate wallpaper. Photo: Engel and Voelkers

The home's different levels can be accessed by stairs or via its lift. There is an underground basement, which features a vault room and a plush home cinema.

Outside, the property comes into its own, with manicured gardens, a courtyard with a fountain, a barbecue area and serene pond. The property also boasts an indoor pool, ensuring temperate swimming conditions year-round, as well as a personal steam room and spacious Jacuzzi.

The property is being sold furnished and within the community, owners will have access to communal walking trails, gardens and parks, and cycling tracks, as well as the near-by golf club and clubhouse facilities.

What the broker says ...

What makes the property stand out?

Most villas in Emirates Hills have pools outdoors, however, this villa has an indoor pool. It also has a self-contained garden room.

The indoor pool allows for year-round use. Photo: Engel and Voelkers

Do properties personalised to this level come on to the market often?

A lot of villas in Emirates Hills are owner-occupied and the owners are very discerning, therefore many of them are sold offline.

Has the recent surge in prices affected the price of this property?

No, there has been no effect. The sales price of this property remained the same.

How has the coronavirus pandemic affected UAE property prices?

The good response from the UAE federal government in fighting the pandemic has led the public, residents and buyers worldwide to realise that Dubai is the place one should be living, as a result of which, people tend to buy properties in Dubai. This led to an increase in sales prices in the past six months as demand is rising.

Why is this part of Dubai so popular with prospective buyers?

Emirates Hills is Emaar’s flagship community. The name itself is world renowned because it's a reference to Beverly Hills. The properties in Emirates Hills are individual and unique and each one offers the discerning buyer the flexibility of owning a luxurious executive home.

Mario Volpi, Sales Manager at Engel & Volkers Market Centre Dubai, engelvoelkers.com

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

