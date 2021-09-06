A $77 million home in the Beverly Hills of Mallorca - international property of the week

If panoramic views are a key feature of your dream home, look no further than this stunning Mallorca property.

Villa Solitaire, located in the Spanish Balearic Island's prestigious Son Vida neighbourhood on the outskirts of Palma, is a residential masterpiece by Milanese architect Matteo Thun.

On the market for €65 million ($77m), this property is currently one of the most expensive on the islands.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its international property of the week series. Here we spotlight what makes the sleek and modern property so special.

The key details

Spread across 2,300 square metres, on a 4,250-square-metre plot, this seven-bedroom, six-bathroom property comes fully furnished. It also has a lift, an open-air rooftop cinema, swimming pool and a terrace, with Balearic Sea views.

Villa Solitaire, Mallorca. Photo: Engel & Volkers

What's the story?

Built in 2017, this modern masterpiece is billed as "without doubt the most impressive property" on the market.

Villa Solitaire was built as a representation of boat sails floating above the ground. The property is situated on the highest part of Son Vida, and faces south, subsequently offering ample natural light throughout.

The villa has four floors: the ground floor with the living areas; the first floor with suite-style bedrooms that benefit from city views; the panoramic rooftop with an open-air cinema and jacuzzi; and the basement with underground parking. The floors are accessible by stairs or a lift.

Villa Solitaire, Mallorca. Photo: Engel & Volkers

Blending indoor and outdoor terraces, the exterior of the property boasts a swimming pool with views over Palma, an outdoor dining area and a fire pit for the cooler autumn and winter evenings.

Moving inside, the floor-to-ceiling windows on the back of the property open out on to the terrace. Inside takes you into a sunken living area, formal and informal dining rooms, a bar and a wine cellar.

The bottom floor contains the basement, with a video art installation, Zen garden, gym, treatment rooms, sauna, Turkish bath and parking space for six cars. It also has two bedrooms that could serve as staff accommodation.

What the brokers say

What makes this property stand out?

Villa Solitaire is located in Son Vida, regarded as the most exclusive residential community in Mallorca, and known locally as the Beverly Hills of the island.

The villa is outstanding in terms of size of the plot, location – high up in the hills of Son Vida – its orientation, amazing views and the provenance of its architect, Thun, who has created a spectacular and elegant design. He also completed the interiors with exceptional quality finishes and design details throughout.

What makes it worth its €65m price tag?

The value of this unique property is in its location in one of the most desirable areas of Son Vida, the size of the plot, the views and the fact that Thun has created a masterpiece of architecture and design.

Villa Solitaire, Mallorca. Photo: Engel & Volkers

Do properties of this magnitude come on to the Mallorca market regularly?

In recent years we have seen a handful of ultra-premium properties and estates coming on to the market in Mallorca for about €30m. However, at this price there is nothing quite like Villa Solitaire.

Is Mallorca popular with GCC buyers?

The island has a long association with GCC buyers and especially in Son Vida, where the size of the properties, together with the security and privacy that the area offers, have been compelling factors. Emirati, Saudi and Qatari citizens have owned homes in Son Vida for many years. Most bought older traditional properties of large dimensions. More recently, new Gulf investors are constructing ultra-modern mansions of spectacular proportions.

Son Vida is only a 15-minute drive from Palma’s international airport and private jet terminal, and just a 10-minute drive to Palma’s centre, where there is a great choice of restaurants, shopping and some of the island’s most exclusive marinas and harbours.

Has the coronavirus pandemic affected the Mallorca property market?

Most definitely. The pandemic has re-enforced the island’s safe-haven status, its natural beauty, healthy environment and underlined the importance of its Mediterranean lifestyle, climate and excellent modern infrastructure.

The demand for Mallorca is greater than ever. This is reflected in Engel & Volkers's Mallorca sales figures that are on track to be the best in the company’s 30-year history on the island.

In Son Vida, over the past five years the real estate sector – which has always been at the top end of the island’s market – has further developed towards the ultra-high segment with increasing demand – mainly from overseas buyers – for large, bespoke designer villas.

- Gabriela Munoz, managing owner, Engel & Volkers Son Vida, mallorcasouthwest.com

