A $5.7 million Bauhaus villa in Spain's Costa Blanca - international property of the week

Inspired by Bauhaus design principles, the Morning Breeze villa sits within Las Colinas Golf and Country Club, one of the most exclusive enclaves in Costa Blanca, on the southeastern coast of Spain.

The property is dominated by a seven metre-high facade and two-storey aquarium-style glass infinity pool, which creates a striking interplay between the indoors and outdoors. The property is the brainchild of architect and multidisciplinary designer Monica Armani, who was involved in every aspect of the build, from the architecture and landscaping down to the pool tiles, lighting and door handles.

Armani wanted to create a space that connects with its environment and enhances the sights and sensations of the landscape around it. The home is currently being listed for $5.7 million by Sotheby's International Realty.

The key details

A view of the aquarium-style infinity pool. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

The three-bedroom residence consists of two independent but interconnected self-contained suites. Each has its own private bathroom and kitchenette, allowing residents to have as much or as little contact with each other as they want.

The highlight of the property is a 240-square-metre terrace with 160-degree views, while a private gym, a spa with a Jacuzzi and sauna, the option of separate staff quarters, and beautifully landscaped gardens all add to the property’s luxurious appeal.

What's the story?

The Jacuzzi and sauna inside the spa. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

Set within an expansive pine forest in Campoamor on the Mediterranean Sea, Las Colinas Golf and Country Club was named Europe’s Leading Villa Resort in both 2017 and 2018, and was also recognised in the European Property Awards 2020-2021 in the Residential Property and Architecture Single Residence categories.

The resort sits within a 330-hectare valley between hills near the sea, with a championship golf course running through it.

The eco-friendly development favours low-density housing that blends into its surroundings, nestled among indigenous flora, and orange and lemon groves. The project design includes a sustainable development and environment protection plan drawn up by Universitat Politecnica de Valencia. Buyers can also develop their own bespoke villas at Las Colinas.

What the brokers say

"Architect and multidisciplinary designer Monica Armani references the principles of the contemporary Bauhaus movement to create a new breed of luxury property, a unique villa in the Costa Blanca that will sit at the pinnacle of the Spanish luxury property market," reads the Sotheby's listing.

MATCH INFO Jersey 147 (20 overs) UAE 112 (19.2 overs) Jersey win by 35 runs

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

