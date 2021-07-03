London luxury property: £29m Georgian mansion with 70 rooms plus bowling alley

Featured property

Hampton Hall, Queens Drive, Greater London, KT22 0PB United Kingdom - £29,000,000 ($40,110,650)

Key details

Property is the new frontier in the space race, a trend reflected in changes to London's 10 most affluent postcodes.

When it comes to London, it certainly doesn't get much more spacious than Hampton Hall, a 29,116 sq ft mock Georgian mansion with more than 70 rooms, internal and external leisure facilities and a two-storey garage. If its 1.3-acre plot feels a tad claustrophobic, prospective buyers have the opportunity to purchase another two plots – giving so much space even Brian Cox would be satisfied.

Don't be fooled by the property's bucolic setting either; it is a mere 12 miles from exclusive boutique shopping in Knightsbridge, Mayfair and Bond Street, as well as world-renowned concert halls, galleries, fine dining and nightlife.

International airports Heathrow and Gatwick are both accessible in under 30 minutes, as are a host of private airfields offering exclusive access to London’s global financial centre.

What's the story?

Hampton Hall will be on one of the largest plots on the Crown Estate and is influenced by the stately architecture of 16th century English county mansions. The Crown Estate is an independent commercial property business which belongs to the monarch for the duration of their reign, but cannot be sold by them and profits go to the Treasury. A share of its profits go to supporting official royal duties.

The manor house is yet to be constructed but will be presented in Cotswold stone, flanked by Corinthian, fluted columns with a 380 sq ft frontage. The architect has submitted interior designs but these serve as a guide and buyers have the opportunity to design the property in whatever way they wish.

Period houses in the locale tend to be razed to the ground and so the development provides a rare opportunity to purchase a mock Georgian mansion in one of the most prestigious estates in the country.

While imitation period properties may not be to everyone's taste, they offer "all of the fantasy and none of the maintenance" the broker Sotheby's Realty International says.

Who would Hampton Hall suit?

Sotheby's say the potential purchaser is likely to be someone who has done well in the City and has multiple properties.

If access to the City of London is a prerequisite, Sotheby's estimates it is quicker to get to there from Hampton Hall than it is from parts of Fulham. So buyers get all the perks of the City in a rural setting. You get "to breathe fresh air", Sotheby's says.

Air quality is a concern for everyone and particularly for those with young families. Another of their needs is education and any buyer with school-age children will get to pick from an array of top-tier establishments such as ACS International, Danes Hill, Charterhouse, Reeds and King’s College Wimbledon.

Those with a penchant for sport will be thrilled by the location. Surrey has more golf courses than any other county in England and is ideally suited for some of the UK's most renowned racetracks, including Ascot and Sandown.

The mansion's amenities include a fitness centre, indoor swimming pool and even a bowling alley.

If shopping is sufficient enough as a sporting pursuit, then Hampton Hall has everything needed for day-to-day living with nearby Esher, Cobham and Weybridge offering independent shops, boutiques and award-winning restaurants.

Windsor Castle, Hampton Court Palace, Richmond Park, the North Downs and Guards Polo Club in Windsor’s Great Park are all nearby and provide the traditional Englishness that Love Actually director Richard Curtis has bottled and sold by the gallon in his cinematic oeuvre.

Meet the neighbours

Naming the illustrious denizens of the Crown Estate is not within Sotheby's remit but the owner of Hampton Hall can be assured of rubbing shoulders with luminaries from the world of business and sport, as well prominent members of Gulf royal families.

Wimbledon's lustrous grass is currently being pounded by the world's top tennis players – and one particularly noteworthy star calls the Crown Estate his home.

Hampton Hall amenities

Library

Walk-in closets

Bowling alley

Indoor pool

Fitness centre

Staff quarters

70 rooms including 11 bedrooms

Hampton Hall is available and on the market with Sotheby's International Realty

