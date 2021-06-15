Gigi Hadid says she's been made to feel 'too white to stand up for her Arab heritage'

The supermodel, whose father is Palestinian, opened up about her dual heritage in a new interview

Model Gigi Hadid has opened up about being made to feel 'too white' to stand up for her Arab heritage. Reuters 
Model Gigi Hadid has opened up about being made to feel 'too white' to stand up for her Arab heritage. Reuters 

Gigi Hadid has said she’s been made to feel “too white” to stand up for her Arab heritage in a new interview.

The supermodel, 26, opened up about raising her 9-month-old daughter, Khai, and how she hopes she will one day be a “bridge” between her different heritages.

Hadid's mother, model Yolanda Hadid, is Dutch, while her father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian. Her partner and Khai’s father, Zayn Malik, is of British, Pakistani and Irish descent.

"We think about it and talk about it a lot as partners and it's something that's really important to us, but it's also something that we first experienced ourselves, because both of our parents are their own heritage," Hadid said in an interview with i-D.

"We are that first generation of those mixed races, and then that comes with that first generational experience of being like, 'Oh damn, I'm the bridge!' That's not something that my parents experienced or that they can really help me through. It's something I've always thought about my whole life."

Over the past month, Hadid has been an outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights, as violent clashes in Gaza saw 250 people killed and almost 2,000 injured, most of whom were Palestinian.

Read More

Gigi Hadid is among the stars to speak out in solidarity with Palestine. Courtesy Gigi Hadid / InstagramGigi and Bella Hadid, Huda Kattan and Susan Sarandon among stars to speak out in solidarity with Palestine

Dua Lipa slams 'The New York Times' advert that claims her support of Palestine is anti-Semitic

The model, along with her model siblings Bella and Anwar Hadid, used their platforms to spread awareness and information on the situation, while Bella also attended a rally in New York City.

"In certain situations, I feel – or I'm made to feel – that I'm too white to stand up for part of my Arab heritage," Hadid told iD.

"You go through life trying to figure out where you fit in racially. Is what I am, or what I have, enough to do what I feel is right? But then, also, is that taking advantage of the privilege of having the whiteness within me, right? Am I allowed to speak for this side of me, or is that speaking on something that I don't experience enough to know?"

Hadid added that it will "be nice" to have conversations like about heritage with Khai someday, "and see where she comes from [with] it, without us putting that onto her".

"What comes from her is what I'm most excited about," she added, "and being able to add to that or answer her questions."

Hadid welcomed Khai, her first child with pop star boyfriend Malik, in September. She has kept much of her motherhood journey private, although has occasionally used her social media to offer a glimpse into her family life.

In May, on US Mother’s Day, Hadid posted a tribute to her daughter.

“The rumours are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride and joy! I feel so lucky and inspired being your mama, my Khai! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she wrote.

Updated: June 15, 2021 12:21 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
In this file photo, then-US vice president Joe Biden is seen with Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, March 9, 2010. Reuters

With Netanyahu gone, Biden breathes sigh of relief

The Americas
Al Hosn Green Pass awareness signages are put up at the Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi on June 14th, 2021. The new Covid-19 restrictions start tomorrow. Victor Besa / The National.

Al Hosn: how to download and register the UAE's Covid-19 vaccine app

UAE Government
Lina Sadek, owner of Studiyo lab with her team members at the Times Square Centre mall in Dubai. Ms Sadek is among innovative tenants driving footfall in a refreshed Times Square Centre. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

How female-led businesses have helped spur a retail revival at a mall in Dubai

Money
Hazza Al Mansouri called for more joint international efforts at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg.

UAE astronaut tells global summit in Russia: 'We're all speaking the same language when it comes to space'

Science
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read