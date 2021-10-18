13 Dubai restaurants Sheikh Hamdan has dined at: from Caviar Kaspia to Czn Burak

It’s no secret that Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, is well acquainted with the UAE’s bustling food scene. From fine-dining establishments to burger joints, he’s been spotted supporting many restaurants in the UAE.

Here are some restaurants Sheikh Hamdan has been spotted at over the years...

1. Caviar Kaspia

This week, Sheikh Hamdan stopped by new Parisian hot spot Caviar Kaspia, which opened doors in DIFC less than a month ago.

The restaurant shared a picture of the Crown Prince of Dubai with a caption stating they were "delighted to welcome him" on Sunday, October 17.

Caviar Kaspia first opened its doors in 1927 in Paris and is considered to be an institution and a celebrity favourite, having welcomed the likes of Rihanna, Beyonce and Jay Z, Emily Ratajkowski and the Hadid and Kardashian sisters over the years.

The newly-opened Dubai branch is a "natural extension of the Parisian space" complete with a lounge and terrace area. As the name suggests, many dishes on the menu come loaded with caviar, including eggs, toast, pasta and the famed Kaspia baked potato.

2. Czn Burak

The restaurant by celebrity Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir, better known as CznBurak, opened in Downtown Dubai in December 2020, and Sheikh Hamdan was among the first to dine there.

Specialising in dishes that seamlessly blend meat, rice, vegetables and spices all thrown into one massive cauldron, the chef is known for doing everything in a larger-than-life manner, all the while staring straight into the camera with a grin (that's become part of his social media appeal).

The restaurant has racked up quite a reputation over the year, thanks to its hearty fare, live presentations by staff, and surprise appearances by the chef himself.

3. Fika

On Tuesday, November 12, Fazza, as he's affectionately known, was snapped at Fika, which opened its doors at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

The restaurant posted a picture of the encounter on its Instagram handle, saying: "It was a pleasure to welcome HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum (@faz3) for lunch today."

Fika, which serves wholesome, simple food, is the brainchild of prolific Dubai chef Izu Ani, and this is not the first time Sheikh Hamdan has been spotted at an Ani establishment.

Last November, Ani posted a picture of the two together after Sheikh Hamdan visited his Greek restaurant Gaia in DIFC. Sheikh Hamdan has also been spotted in the chef's Izu Brasserie and The Lighthouse in Dubai Design District.

4. Al Ustad Special Kabab

A picture of Sheikh Hamdan on the wall of Ustad Special Kabab Iranian restaurant in Bur Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

This one’s something of an institution in bustling Bur Dubai. Started by the late Mohammed Al Ansari, the restaurant is now handled by his sons. The walls of the unassuming space are plastered with pictures of famous faces who have visited the restaurant and sampled its kababs over the years – from Emirati blogger Khalid Al Ameri and Bollywood actor Salman Khan to Sheikh Hamdan, of course.

5. Ammos

After being spotted in Gaia last year, Sheikh Hamdan had residents wondering whether he was a fan of Greek food when he was also seen at Ammos at Rixos Premium JBR. The restaurant took to Instagram to share a picture of its head chef and Sheikh Hamdan at the restaurant, calling it "a great honour".

6. Salt

In 2014, food-truck sensation Salt Dubai was launched by two Emirati entrepreneurs and it made quite the buzz with its creative #findsalt campaign. Featuring a limited but much lauded menu of sliders, shakes and fries, the Kite beach hangout became a favourite of many - including Sheikh Hamdan.

7. Avli by Tashas

Another Greek restaurant that got a visit from Sheikh Hamdan, this one is the brainchild of South African restaurateur Natasha Sideris, who founded the Tashas brand. She was snapped alongside Sheikh Hamdan when he visited Avli in Four Seasons DIFC just a few days after its launch.

8. Masti Dubai

With a menu by chef Hari Nayak, Masti Dubai, is known for its reinterpretation of Indian cuisine (think butter chicken pizza and saag paneer lasagne), in a colourful, quirky setting. And it must be doing something right as Sheikh Hamdan visited the establishment in February 2018, according to a post on La Mer’s Instagram handle.

9. BB Social Dining

Located in DIFC, this cozy nook is hailed by many as a hidden gem. The brainchild of Alex Stumpf (the head chef behind Peyote), BB features Middle and Far Eastern cuisine, including edamame hummus and baos - some of the dishes that Sheikh Hamdan enjoyed during this visit in February last year.

He must have liked what he tried because he stopped by again later in the year.

10. Flow

It’s a cafe inspired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, so it came to no surprise when the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai was spotted getting a cuppa there along with his son. Located in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the cafe is known for its organic, wholesome bites and peppy staff.

11. Basta! By David Myers

Courtesy of chef David Myers, Basta! prides itself on being a Roman trattoria, Florentine steakhouse and Neapolitan pizzeria rolled in one, and 2018 saw them secure a rather important customer.

Sheikh Hamdan has been spotted at the joint repeatedly, once even posing for a picture with Myers.

12. She Burger

Sheikh Hamdan was seen paying tribute to yet another homegrown brand when he stopped by She Burger. Founded by Shaikha Eissa, this casual eatery has a number of burgers with quirky names (Gone in 60 seconds or Mad Cow, anyone?).

13. Nammos

Last year, Sheikh Hamdan made stops at Nammos, then a newly-opened Greek eatery. The establishment posted a picture of Sheikh Hamdan, alongside Ibrahim Samy, founder of Nammos World (seen in the picture above on the left) and Mohammad Akif Raza. "We are very honored to have had HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visit us today," the post read.