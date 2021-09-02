Luxury Italian restaurants Chic Nonna and L’Amo Bistro Del Mare to open in Dubai

Travel may have been scarce over the past year, but those missing the Italian way of life may discover a slice of it over at two new Dubai restaurants.

Chic Nonna and L’Amo Bistro Del Mare are set to open in the last quarter of 2021. Brought to the region by Italian hospitality company Mine & Yours Group, the fine-dining restaurants will join the UAE’s diverse culinary scene.

“There are a lot of Italian restaurants out there, but they’re very generic, they have no real link to Italy. We do see a lot of restaurants launching in Dubai – which is such an international city – but closing down,” explains Piero Giglio, managing partner and director of Mine & Yours Group. “It’s all about bringing the right concept at the right time.”

Piero Giglio, managing partner and director of Mine & Yours Group

So what makes this the right time? Giglio says it’s Dubai’s able handling of the pandemic that gave them the confidence to open two restaurants in the same year. “Dubai is stable, and that shows in worst case scenarios. During the pandemic, we managed to get a semblance of normality very quickly. And with Expo 2020 bringing in people from around the world, we know that the time is right.”

Chic Nonna, will be located in DIFC. With “nonna” translating as “grandmother” from Italian, it pays tribute to homely dishes from Italy, given an elevated or chic touch.

Featuring a giant green door, reminiscent of houses in Southern Italy, the standalone restaurant will feature a bar, open kitchen and a chef’s table. Guests will be able to take in views of the Dubai skyline – including Burj Khlifa – from the retro-style upstairs lounge.

While the menu is yet to be announced, the group has brought on board chef Vito Mollica, who previously worked at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, as the group culinary director and executive chef.

Meanwhile L’Amo Bistro Del Mare will be opening, in partnership with Sunset Hospitality, at Dubai Harbour. And there will be plenty to look at from the location, such as its stunning views of Palm Jumeirah and Ain Dubai.

The restaurant will make the most of the view, too, with 360-degree vistas visible through floor-to-ceiling windows. The interiors will also feature terrazzo-style tiles, typical in many traditional Southern Italian restaurants.

Seafood lovers can expect a catch of the day, fish from the Mediterranean and prawns brought in from Sicily. On the menu will be classics such as ricci di mare (sea urchins) and red prawns from Mazara del Vallo to complement the nautical-themed interiors.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare is a new concept, one that might very well be going places. As Giglio puts it: “Dubai has become a world-famous destination. It used to be bringing concepts from the outside, but now things are different. People are not afraid to launch their own and then expand elsewhere.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Roll of honour: Who won what in 2018/19? West Asia Premiership: Winners – Bahrain; Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership: Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens: Winners – Dubai Hurricanes; Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference: Winners – Dubai Tigers; Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

