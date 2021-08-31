Rhain Steakhouse: inside new Dubai restaurant with an on-site butcher and gold steaks

A new Dubai restaurant is vowing to up the steaks – pun very much intended – when it opens in the city next week.

Rhain Steakhouse will launch in the Conrad Dubai hotel, located on Sheikh Zayed Road, on Thursday, promising to bring with it prime meat cuts as well as live music.

For a sneak peek inside the restaurant, scroll through the gallery above.

Steakhouses are dime a dozen in the UAE, but the venue plans on differentiating itself using a selection of wet and dry aged meats, Wagyu beef, A5 Kobe and free-range lamb from Turkey.

“We have the highest grade Wagyu beef with a selection of meat cuts prepared on an authentic charcoal grill to bring out the flavour, which is what meat deserves when it’s of such quality," says manager Ahmet Onay.

A gold-covered steak from the new Rhain Steakhouse restaurant in Dubai. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National

Dishes that customers can expect to find on the menu include the Rhain salad, beef sushi, Ahmet’s special served with butter, T-bone steak with mustard marinade, truffle fries and asparagus.

There are even gold-coated steaks, should that pique your fancy.

There will be an in-house meat display as well as an on-site show butcher, who will prepare and customise meat cuts in front of guests.

Theatrics are as much a part of the new concept as the food, with staff trained in table-side food preparation, and the restaurant will also house a resident DJ and live music.

When it comes to the interiors, expect several distinctive features including an open kitchen with an authentic charcoal grill and a walk-in wine cellar with a cigar collection.

For serious meat-eaters, Rhain Steakhouse – which can seat up to 155 customers – will also have a private dining room that can host a maximum of 12 people for chef’s table experiences, or more privacy.

Rhain Steakhouse will open on Thursday, September 2, and operate daily from 7pm to 1am; prices approx Dh400-Dh500 per person; rhainsteakhouse.com