L'eto Restaurant review: Cake is only a slice of the story at cafe's new Abu Dhabi concept

It’s not unusual to find L’eto Caffe busy through the day. Over the years, the brand – which has 40 restaurants in seven countries – has attracted a loyal following, even hosting Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

What began as a small cake shop in London's Soho in 2011 has quietly firmed up its identity around more than just dessert. Founded by British hospitality entrepreneur Artem Login, who grew up in a family of restaurateurs in Siberia, L’eto arrived in Dubai in 2016 and quickly found an audience.

The all-day dining concept, famed for pairing colourful, health-conscious dishes with extravagant, photogenic cakes, can be found in some of the UAE’s busiest malls. In April, it launched a first standalone restaurant at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. Here's what I found there.

First impressions

After a short stroll around the mall – including stopping to ask for directions – my dining partner and I finally find our way to the restaurant, which is on the ground floor near Rivoli.

The licensed venue trades L’eto’s usually bright cafe feel for something moodier and more refined, making it feel as though we’re no longer inside a mall. Sculptural woven installations twist around the dining room, framed by olive trees and tropical plants.

The Abu Dhabi restaurant does not feel like it's in a mall. Photo: L'eto Info

The brand's famous cakes are on full display alongside an open grill, which, unfortunately, is not working on the day we visit.

Although we’re given the choice to dine indoors or outside, the weather feels a little too warm to comfortably enjoy the terrace. Instead, we settle into a cosy corner with views of both the kitchen and outdoor dining space.

The menu

The menu marks quite a change from L’eto’s typical cafe fare, instead introducing dishes from an upscale, fire-forward dining destination. While the cafe is known for light bites, salads and the cake counter, the restaurant concept leans into a fuller dining experience.

Our server, Arjun, offers appetiser recommendations from the a la carte menu, including flatbread with cecina and nduja butter (Dh44), whipped ricotta (Dh45) and tuna and peppers (Dh75).

Flatbread with cecina and nduja butter. Photo: L'eto Info

The flatbread arrives soft and warm, resembling a small pizza, with the nduja butter and meaty cecina bringing a sharp, smoky heat to the dish. The tuna and peppers is a well-balanced combination thanks to a bright acidity from the apple vinegar. The tuna is surprisingly subtle, meaning it lacks the typical fishy smell and taste.

Our favourite starter is undoubtedly the whipped ricotta, served with slices of sourdough bread. It's creamy and light, with honey adding just enough sweetness to balance the tartness of the cheese.

Whipped ricotta with honey and a side of sourdough. Photo: L'eto Info

The drinks menu, I find, is almost identical to the one at L'eto cafes, featuring fresh juices, smoothies, matcha, coffees and teas. I get the strawberry blaze collagen smoothie (Dh51) and raspberry and pear juice (Dh44), while my partner opts for the passionfruit mojito (Dh42).

From the first sip, both my drinks impress. The smoothie is balanced and not overly sweet despite the maple syrup and coconut cream, while the raspberry and pear juice is slightly sweeter but still works well as a combination. Meanwhile, my partner’s mojito strikes the right balance of mint and passion fruit, making it an easy choice for a warm evening.

Unfortunately, because the grill is not working, we’re unable to order anything from the “fire and grill” section of the menu. Instead, we opt for the beef ragu zita (Dh125), a pasta dish with 12-hour braised Angus, and Jeanre’s burger (Dh97), with a braai-spiced double patty and served alongside fries.

The burger hits the spot, with the patty cooked to my liking, although I’m not fully convinced by the brioche bun, which feels slightly dry compared to the meat.

Beef ragu zita with Angus and extra al dente pasta. Photo: L'eto Info

My partner, a big pasta fan, and I are less impressed by the beef ragu. While the Angus is soft and flavourful, the dish feels lacking. I wish it came with more sauce, while my partner remarks he would have liked the pasta to have been softer.

For dessert, we get a slice of the famous dulce de leche (Dh66) from the cake stand and the choux pastry (Dh58) from the regular menu.

Milky yet not overly sweet, the former proves why it remains one of the brand’s most popular cake choices. Meanwhile, the choux pastry, served with hazelnut ice cream, blackberry compote and white chocolate ganache, is equally memorable, making for a strong end to the evening.

Choux pastry with hazelnut ice cream, blackberry compote and white chocolate ganache. Photo: L'eto Info

The verdict

L’eto has long been a reliable choice for casual lunches, coffee catch-ups and quick dessert runs across the UAE. Its restaurant concept builds on that formula by elevating the decor and the dishes, and designed for longer evenings out.

Contact details

L’eto Restaurant at The Galleria Mall Al Maryah Island, is open daily from noon to 2am. Reservations can be made by contacting 02 679 4222.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant