Dubai launches ‘A Fine Way to Dine’ campaign with up to 50% off at top restaurants

A dining initiative in Dubai is making some of the city’s most in-demand restaurants more accessible, including several recognised by the Michelin Guide and Mena's 50 Best Restaurants.

Running until April 19, Dubai: A Fine Way to Dine brings together a mix of venues, from high-end concepts to more casual neighbourhood eateries, with discounts, menus and set experiences across the emirate.

As travel remains uncertain, the initiative offers people a chance to explore the emirate’s restaurant scene at a more accessible price point, particularly as many become more mindful of spending. It also presents an opportunity to try venues that might otherwise be reserved for special occasions, without significantly changing the experience itself.

Most participating restaurants are offering reduced pricing on existing menus, whether through tasting experiences or a la carte dining.

The line-up spans Japanese omakase counters, modern Indian concepts, French brasseries, Cantonese favourites and homegrown cafes, offering a range of entry points depending on budget and occasion.

Some of the strongest offers come from globally recognised names, including Michelin-lauded restaurants such as Tresind Studio and Avatara, as well as venues on Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list, such as Row on 45.

Notable deals

Tresind Studio, Palm Jumeirah

The Michelin-starred restaurant is offering 30 per cent off its “Rising India” multi-course degustation, known for its modern, narrative-led approach to Indian cuisine.

Avatara, Dubai Hills Estate

Also Michelin-starred, Avatara is offering 50 per cent off its 10-course vegetarian tasting menu.

Ce La Vi, Downtown Dubai

Ce La Vi offers Asian-inspired and contemporary fare. Photo: Ce La Vi Dubai Info

Offering 30 per cent off its a la carte menu, the venue combines skyline views with contemporary Asian dishes.

Bull & Bear, DIFC

The Michelin Guide-selected steakhouse is offering 30 per cent off a la carte dishes, including premium wagyu cuts and classic favourites.

China Tang, Business Bay

Offering up to 40 per cent off depending on Dubai's weather (the day's temperature), the Cantonese restaurant is known for its refined take on classic Chinese dishes.

Coya, Jumeirah 2

Orange and lime churros are part of the Incan Supper Experience. Photo: Coya Info

The Peruvian restaurant has an offer on its Incan Supper Experience, which is presented as a four-course menu, includes soup, a selection of appetisers and choice of main course and desert for Dh249.

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Jumeirah

The unconventional Japanese eatery has an offer on its burgers with a side of fries and soft drink for Dh38, every Tuesday, from 4pm to 11pm.

Al Fanar, Al Seef

The authentic Emirati restaurant has a deal on its seafood tray, which includes grilled seabream paired with Jesheed, briryani-style shrimp and cripsy calamari over white rice. it's Dh199 for two people.

Find the full list of participating outlets at visitdubai.com