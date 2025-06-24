After UAE and Qatar, Saudi Arabia to get its own Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide is coming to Saudi Arabia.

The inaugural list of restaurants recommended by the prestigious food guide will focus on the cities of Riyadh and Jeddah, but may include eateries in other regions in the kingdom, such as Khobar and Alula. The Michelin Guide Saudi Arabia stands out, in that the list of award-winning restaurants will be revealed for the first time in three stages: October 15, November 15 and December 15.

“These past few years, our Michelin inspectors have been keeping a watchful eye on the kingdom’s culinary progression and continue to relish the wonderful spectrum that this fast-developing country has to offer,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide.

The guide has also revealed that its independent, anonymous inspectors have thoroughly explored areas in the kingdom to identify the most outstanding dining establishments, taking note of its “diverse and dynamic food culture”.

Several international restaurants have outposts in Saudi, including France's Le Comptoir de Nicole at Jeddah Yacht Club. Photo: Cool Inc

“Our collaboration with the Michelin Guide marks an important milestone in celebrating the unique and diverse culinary scene of Saudi Arabia,” says Mayada Badr, chief executive of Saudi Culinary Arts Commission. “It shines a light on the creativity and excellence of our chefs and restaurants, and invites the world to discover the distinct flavours and experiences the kingdom has to offer.”

Launched in 1900 by the eponymous French tyremaker, the original Michelin Guide was meant to give practical advice to people driving the first motor vehicles around France. By 1920, it was charging for guidebooks filled with lists of hotels in Paris and restaurants broken down by category.

How are Michelin stars awarded to restaurants?

Selections are based solely on the quality of the food, using the Michelin Guide’s long-standing approach. Anonymous inspectors will assess restaurants using five criteria.

Quality of the ingredients

Mastery of cooking techniques

Harmony of flavours

Personality of the chef reflected through the cuisine

Consistency both over time and through the menu as a whole

One Michelin star is awarded to restaurants for “high-quality cooking that is worth a stop”; two Michelin stars stand for “excellent cooking that is worth a detour”; and three Michelin stars are given out for “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey”.

Saudi Arabia is the region's latest inclusion to the Michelin Guide, which arrived in Dubai in June 2022, followed by Abu Dhabi a few months later in November. The inaugural Michelin Guide Doha was published in December 2024.

