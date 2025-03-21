Iftar of the week: Inside Burj Al Arab's first Ramadan tent

It may be one of the flagship luxury hotels in the emirate, but this is the first time that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/07/burj-al-arab-hotel-review-dubai/" target="_blank">Burj Al Arab</a> has launched a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/03/06/ramadan-tents-dubai-abu-dhabi-sharjah/" target="_blank">pop-up tent</a> for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan.</a> Sitting beside the sail-shaped structure on its terrace, the sizable tent is an ideal way to soak up the hotel's charm and get a taste of its culinary offerings during the holy month. Named Al Diwan, the temporary venue is a result of a collaboration with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nakheel/" target="_blank">Nakheel</a> and Meraas, and inside awaits a buffet menu crafted by Al Iwan's – the hotel's Arabic restaurant – head chef Solayman Hasan and his team. It's always nice to drive over the bridge toward the Burj Al Arab by night as neon lights illuminate its exterior. Car whisked away by the valet, we jump in a buggy for what turns out to be a short (yet windy) journey around the corner of the lobby entrance towards the terrace, where a transparent dome stands tall. It's chilly this evening, so as we check in (and pose for a picture against the brand wall), we're handed the softest navy and cream pashmina to drape over shoulders, which is a nice touch, and in-keeping with the colour scheme. To enter the Ramadan tent, we walk through a series of archways lit up with orange-hued lights, adding a festive feel to the occasion. Of course, dishes of dates await at every table, ready for fasts to be broken. And, naturally, they are some of the finest we've tasted in a while – soft, sweet and pitted. Over at the dessert table stands a cone-shaped tower constructed of more dates, this time stuffed with different nuts and dried fruits. After a welcome Arabic coffee, we opt for hibiscus juice from the offering of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/2023/03/30/five-popular-ramadan-drinks-packed-with-calories/" target="_blank">traditional iftar drinks,</a> but fizzy soft drinks are also available upon request. Now, for the main event – the extensive buffet. This evening, the special dish is the lamb ouzi, which is slow-cooked and served with oriental rice and nuts, presented in a supersized circular chafing dish. While three menus are on rotation throughout Ramadan, here's what else is served during our visit. Winding along the buffet stations, we start at the soup station, where lentil and tomato are the options. Next, we fill our plates at the fresh salads and cold mezze stations – think muhammara, avocado hummus, stuffed vine leaves, pickled turnips, ajowan prawn salad and rocca salad. Hot mezze (kept warm a bit further along at the live cooking station) includes falafel, cheese rolls,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/kibbeh-to-kunafa-7-arabic-dishes-and-desserts-to-try-at-the-chef-s-table-dining-series-in-abu-dhabi-1.1083024" target="_blank"> kibbeh</a> and spinach fatayer. There is almost too much to choose from for the mains available to self-serve. Alongside the lamb, this includes Arabic-style seafood and meat barbeques, veal harees, chicken biriyani, vegetable tagine and kebab with eggplant sauce. Chefs are also at the ready to whip up a pasta dish on demand, with a range of sauces and toppings. If you have a sweet tooth, you'll agree that the best is definitely saved until last. We pick treats from the busy dessert table, which featured a mountain of macarons, plates of cookies and a basbousa cake to one side. Popular desserts from Arab cuisine, including luqaimat, cheese kunafa and inventive baklava bites were also on offer. The fresh waffle and ice cream stations were a nice theatrical touch. This is a space where one can take their time for iftar. It's easy to forget it's a temporary set-up as we scan the venue to see lantern chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, decorative crescent moon displays, lit-up gold archways, rich navy carpets and decorative round tables big enough to seat whole families. Although smaller tables are available for a more intimate dining experience, we join a welcoming round table in the centre of the room and chat with fellow diners. Throughout the evening, gentle live performances from kanoon and<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/02/18/the-oud-king-of-the-middle-easts-music-instruments/" target="_blank"> oud musicians</a> add to the ambience without overwhelming the evening of chat and laughter with loved ones. As we arrive a little late, it's already dark when we're seated. But with the clear dome overlooking the waters, one imagines it's a memorable viewing spot to countdown to sunset throughout the holy month. Iftar at Al Diwan is priced Dh360 per person and served daily from sunset until 8.30pm. Suhoor, priced at Dh260 per person, is available from 10pm to 1am on weekdays and 10pm to 2am on weekends. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel. Call 04 301 7333 for reservations</i>