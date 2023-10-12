Zuma to open beach club at La Mer in Dubai

Popular Japanese restaurant Zuma has announced a third location in the UAE, which is set to open in 2025.

The beachside venue is going to be at La Mer, which is undergoing an extensive renovation at the moment and will rebrand as J1 Beach early next year.

Zuma Dubai Beachhouse will be located next to Gran Melia Dubai, a five-star hotel that is also expected to open year after next.

The Japanese restaurant already has branches at Gate Village in Dubai and The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, but this marks its first seaside location in the UAE.

Dubai Beachhouse will come complete with a lounge and bar, day beds, a pool overlooking the sea, as well as access to a 140-metre private beachfront – similar to Zuma's Mykonos outpost that opened last year, which the brand describes as a “lifestyle concept”, rather than just a fine dining establishment.

Lounging aside, the coastal location will also accept lunch bookings. Guests can still enjoy the restaurant's izakaya-style menu, albeit in a new setting. The restaurant serves a wide array of classic sushi and sashimi, as well as monkfish tempura with spicy black garlic dip, hyogo oysters with ponzu sauce, Japanese salmon sashimi with nikiri soy, plus some of the tastiest black cod and truffle rice in the Emirates.

Since opening in 2008, Zuma Dubai has won many regional accolades, including being included at number 13 in the 2023 list of Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants by the World's 50 Best group. The Abu Dhabi branch is No 43 on the list.

Globally, Zuma has 14 venues, including in London, New York, Bangkok and Rome. The brand has been around since 2002, and has managed to remain relevant despite growing competition in the restaurant scene.

In an interview with The National in 2018, its co-founder Rainer Becker said the secret is in its food and people.

“High-quality food aside, when the passion and love staff have for a brand becomes palpable, I believe that lies at the core of a successful business,” he said.