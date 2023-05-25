A Closer Look: Dubai's newest list of Michelin-starred restaurants

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

The Michelin Guide has released this year's list for Dubai, handing out one star to 11 restaurants, two stars to three restaurants and choosing 17 venues as part of its Bib Gourmand category.

The culinary group announced the 2023 list at a press conference at Atlantis The Royal on Tuesday. This brings the number of Dubai's Michelin-starred restaurants from 11 – announced in June last year – to 14.

Abu Dhabi's new list is expected to be released later this year.

Host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's reporter Saeed Saeed – who has been lucky enough to sample the cuisine at some of these top-rated UAE restaurants – to find out more.

