World's 50 Best names Orfali Bros Bistro as Mena's No 1 restaurant at Abu Dhabi event

A DJ spins upbeat tunes, while delectable bite-size dishes — think pan-seared foie gras finished with dark chocolate and Australian mutton rogan josh — are passed around. The gala celebration of the 2023 Mena's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony was held at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers on Monday night, with Dubai's Orfali Bros Bistro named the No 1 restaurant in the Mena region this year.

The capital played host to the event for the second time in two years, following the release of the debut Mena list by the World's 50 Best group last February. The restaurants are chosen by a panel of 250 anonymous voters, who can select seven restaurants each from across the Middle East and North Africa.

The evening, hosted by Egyptian-Australian presenter and entrepreneur Shereen Mitwalli, had regional and international chefs — dressed in customary scarlet scarves — restaurateurs, food critics and other culinary experts raising a glass to the best in the business at the glittering event. In attendance were Italian chef Massimo Bottura of three-Michelin-star restaurant Osteria Francescana, Asia’s 50 Best Pastry Chef 2022 Maira Yeo, Peruvian chef Mitsuharu Tsumura, ramen chef Neha Mishra of Kinoya Dubai, cookbook author Anissa Helou and Jordanian celebrity chef Ali Ghzawi.

Orfali Bros was followed by Tresind Studio, also from Dubai; Fusions by Tala from Manama, Bahrain; and Ossiano, Dubai. 3 Fils, which won top honours in the debut list, came in at No 5 this year.

See the full list below

Orfali Bros, which rose to the top spot after placing sixth on the debut Mena's 50 Best list, is a modern, minimalist venue in Jumeirah 1's wasl 51. Its menu is an exercise in boundary-pushing, experimenting with taste, textures and ingredients to create something unique, from red umami prawns to fluffy pides in various creative flavours.

A dish from Orfali Bros Bistro, the No 1 restaurant on Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list 2023

The 2022 list had 19 out of 50 restaurants from the UAE, and this year 18 restaurants from the Emirates secured a spot. This was followed by six restaurants from Israel; five each from Egypt and Jordan; four from Morocco; three each from Bahrain, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia; two from Kuwait; and one from Tunisia.

Elsewhere, Karim Bourgi was named Mena's Best Pastry Chef and Moustafa Elrefaey won the Chef's Choice Award Opa in Tel Aviv won the One to Watch Award, given to restaurants that have the potential to be included in the 50 Best list in the near future.

In December, Palestinian-Jordanian chef Salam Dakkak, who runs Bait Maryam in Dubai, was named Mena's Best Female Chef 2023, while Lebanese-Syrian cookbook author Anissa Helou was announced as the recipient of the Foodics Icon Award earlier this month.

Salam Dakkak of Bait Maryam won the Mena's Best Female Chef 2023 Award. Photo: Bait Maryam

"We were gratified by the response we got from the industry when we launched the Mena list last year," says William Drew, director of content at 50 Best. "People embraced what we're trying to do, which is to promote restaurants as a whole. It's not only about the 50 best restaurants, but also about creating a buzz for others in the region, giving the talent behind them the recognition they work really hard for and deserve.

"Of course, the ultimate aim is to attract more travellers to the Middle East and North Africa region for the food, and to understand the scene better than before," Drew adds. "Food is a window to culture, and this is a great opportunity for the world to discover more about the region in that sense."

