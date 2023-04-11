Ramadan 2023: New restaurants serving iftar in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The UAE's dining scene is teeming with fresh concepts, with new restaurants opening every month.

For Ramadan, many of these venues are showcasing their signature dishes and bringing a variety of cuisines to the UAE's iftar table. Here are a few to sample.

Amano, Abu Dhabi

Shrimp and mango salad at Amano in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Amano

The recently launched Italian restaurant at Eastern Mangroves in the capital is serving a three-course meal for iftar.

It starts with dates and a date smoothie to break your fast. The following feast includes dishes such as fritto misto verdure, grilled sea bass, chicken involtini, zaatar pizza and beetroot tortellacci pasta. For dessert, indulge in a strawberry cheesecake, date pudding or gelato.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-8:30pm; Dh99 per person for two courses, Dh119 for three courses; Eastern Mangroves; amanorestaurantandbar.com

Ba:TE, Abu Dhabi

If you are craving Japanese cuisine for iftar, head to this new restaurant, also at Eastern Mangroves.

The meal starts with sukkari dates and salted edamame. Choose two starters from dishes such as Japanese taco, ebi tempura, deep-fried tofu and yellow chicken kushiyaki.

Mains include black cod with dashi, kimchi and asparagus; Korean short ribs; and chargrilled salmon and glazed sweet potato. End the meal with a choice of dessert, chocolate fondant or matcha bingsu.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-9pm; Dh259 per person; Eastern Mangroves; 02 632 5272

Fiya, Dubai

Hattem Mattar's live-fire restaurant at the Keturah Reserve community in Meydan is offering an iftar for two.

Break your fast with a selection of dates, dried fruit and a choice of laban or jallab, followed by a creamy potato and leek soup. A chef's selection of dips and breads will be also be served, plus a sharing salad.

The main course is mandi served with a choice of pulled smoked lamb, half-smoked chicken or Mattar's signature smoked brisket. Any dessert is charged separately.

For more insight, read our review of the restaurant.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-11:30pm; Dh375 per person; Meydan, Nad Al Sheba

Shvili, Dubai

The latest restaurant to have opened at Dubai Hills Mall is offering a four-course menu for iftar amid its Georgian house-style interior (think dark woods and plenty of plants).

Start the meal with hummus, Georgian vegetable salad and a red bean stew or lobio. Follow it with a roast chicken dish called chakhokhbili for the main course, and baklava for dessert.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-midnight; Dh170 per person; Dubai Hills Mall; shvili.ae

Lapa Eatery, Dubai

Clean eating is the headline promise of this new restaurant on Jumeirah Beach Road and its iftar offering is no exception.

READ MORE Al Baik to open first drive-through in Dubai

For starters, diners can choose from dishes such as baked felafel, tabbouleh salad and hummus bil lameh. Main courses include a choice of vegetable or margherita pizza, gluten-free chicken quinoa biryani or Karan beef bowl. A children's menu is also on offer.

Until April 22; 6pm-2am; Dh125 per person, Dh199 for two; Jumeirah 3; 056 757 0406

The Pit, House of Barbecue, Dubai

New Dubai smokehouse The Pit has an 'all you can meat' offer for iftar. Photo: The Pit

The new smokehouse at City Walk has an “all you can meat” offer for iftar.

The package includes unlimited salad, sides, burgers and smoked meats, as well as Ramadan-specific beverages and soft drinks. Dishes include taco salad, home-made coleslaw, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, short ribs, smoked brisket, burnt-end brisket and jerk chicken.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset until stocks last or closing time at midnight; Dh180 per person; Al Wasl; 058 569 4599