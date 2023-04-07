Al Baik to open first drive-through in Dubai

Saudi Arabia's popular fast-food chain Al Baik is set to open its first drive-through in the UAE, it announced Friday.

The new outlet will be located in Al Rashidiya, Dubai, at an Eppco petrol station. When it opens, it will become the Saudi fried chicken brand's eighth outpost in the UAE, since its debut at The Dubai Mall in June 2021.

The brand is known for its broasted chicken, as well as a variety of sandwiches, and for attracting large queues.

The new drive-through location will have a soft launch next week, followed by a grand opening towards the end of Ramadan. It will feature limited items on the menu, but will serve fan favourites such as chicken nuggets and sandwiches.

The announcement extends Al Baik's rapid expansion in the UAE. In December, it opened its first outlet in Abu Dhabi to long queues of diners.

Excited customers visited Al Baik during its opening day at Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi.

Al Baik was founded in Jeddah in 1974. But for 38 years, the brand only operated in the western province of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah.

Now, it has more than 120 locations across the kingdom, and in 2020, marked its first international foray with two branches in Bahrain.

Al Baik's appeal comes from the broasting method of preparation. Aside from the broasted chicken, the chain also serves the Big Baik sandwich, a chicken fillet breast in rectangular buns, with fillings such as coleslaw, pickles, cheese and spices.