Al Baik: Where to get the famous fried chicken in the UAE and what is on the menu

Al Baik has finally arrived in Abu Dhabi.

In celebration of Al Wahda Mall branch now serving hungry fans, we've chewed our way through the menu to offer a rundown of the highlights.

Scroll through the gallery above to see images from Al Baik's opening in Abu Dhabi

Here are some of the brand's much-loved meals, from broasted chicken combos to seafood options, and where to get them in the UAE.

What's on the menu?

The fast food chain is mainly known for its succulent broasted chicken, as well as a variety of sandwiches. Also on the menu are jumbo shrimp, chicken nuggets and ice cream with chocolate or strawberry sauce.

Big Baik

One of its signatures is the Big Baik sandwich, which is a chicken fillet breast in rectangular buns. There's coleslaw and pickles, and customers can choose to add cheese or make it spicy. The sandwich features Al Baik's special sauce. It costs Dh18.5 on Talabat.

Four pieces Al Baik chicken meal

Easily one of its bestsellers, the four-piece chicken meal includes a leg, breast, wing and thigh. It also comes with a bun, fries and two garlic sauces. Customers can opt for a spicy version of the broasted chicken pieces. It costs Dh23 on Talabat. For families or groups, a bucket of eight pieces is also available.

Ten pieces chicken nuggets meal

Another fan favourite is Al Baik's crunchy chicken nuggets. The meal also includes a bun, fries and two sauces. It costs Dh23 on Talabat. An option to only get seven pieces is also available.

Al Baik Shawarma

The fast food chain also has the classic shawarma on its menu. The meal is served with fries and pickles, as well as a choice of garlic or tahini sauce. It costs Dh7 on Talabat.

Vegetarian options

Fried falafel with bread at Al Baik in Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Al Baik has two offers for vegetarians, a falafel sandwich at Dh6.50 and falafel nuggets at Dh6.50 for 10 pieces.

Seafood options

For seafood lovers, Al Baik offers jumbo shrimp and a fish fillet. A jumbo shrimp meal of 10 pieces, plus fries, a bun and sauces, costs Dh26.5 on Talabat, while a fish fillet meal is priced Dh28.5.

Where else can I try Al Baik in the UAE?

The Dubai Mall

Al Baik's first permanent location in the UAE, which opened in June last year, is in the food court on the second floor. Pro parking tip: head straight to the cinema car park and enter the mall through the seventh floor entrance, which takes you directly to Reel Cinemas. The food court is across from the cinema.

Open daily, 10am-midnight; www.thedubaimall.com

Mall of the Emirates

The second branch opened in April this year at Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, following the success of The Dubai Mall outpost. It is on the first floor of the mall.

Open daily, 10am-midnight; malloftheemirates.com

City Centre Ajman

Al Baik's Ajman branch opened in July this year. The shop is on the ground floor near the car park.

Open daily, 10am-midnight; www.citycentreajman.com

Al Majaz Waterfront

The waterfront destination offering scenic views of the Sharjah skyline got its Al Baik branch in August. The shop is in Al Majaz 2, near WonderBee. The branch has an outdoor seating area overlooking Sharjah's Khalid lake.

Open daily, 10am-midnight; www.citycentreajman.com

City Centre Sharjah

Sharjah has two branches of Al Baik, with the latest one at the City Centre in Al Nahdha. The shop is on the first floor, near parking A.

Open daily 10am-midnight; www.citycentresharjah.com

Order online

Al Baik is availble on Talabat, with its delivery radius covering neighbourhoods around City Centre Ajman, Al Barsha 1, Al Nahdha and Downtown Dubai.