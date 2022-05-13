Some brunches cancelled in respect of mourning period for UAE President Sheikh Khalifa

While many restaurants will remain open as usual, albeit with low or no music, a number of brunches have been cancelled this weekend across the UAE in respect of the mourning period following the President, Sheikh Khalifa's death.

The cancellations come in line with an announcement by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, stating that there will be an official mourning period of 40 days with flags to fly at half-mast, as well as three days of closure of ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels, and the private sector.

Atlantis, The Palm has confirmed that brunches at all of its restaurants are cancelled on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be no background music across the resort and in Aquaventure water park at the weekend.

Fi'lia was meant to host a special Saturday brunch this weekend to mark its first anniversary. However, the female-led Mediterranean restaurant at SLS Dubai has cancelled all brunches for the three days of mourning.

Fi'lia is located on the 70th floor of SLS Dubai. Photo: Fi'lia

Other restaurants that will not host brunches this weekend include: Caviar Kaspia, Tandoor Tina and High Note Pool & Sky Lounge.

Hari Kaimal, chief executive of Goldmead Hospitality, said: "We are not holding brunches at High Note at Aloft Al Mina Hotel this weekend. We are serving food as per usual, but with no form of entertainment or music or a background score. We will just be screening the IPL at a minimal volume."

Meanwhile, Sky 2.0, a nightclub in Dubai Design District, announced it would close the venue for two days. "In respect to the sad passing of the UAE's President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, our doors will be closed on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14," read an announcement on Instagram.

Brunches that are operating this weekend

The indoor brunch at two.0 Cove Beach Abu Dhabi will be served, albeit without music. A representative said: "We are yet to get confirmation about withholding the serving of alcohol".

Palazzo Versace in Dubai has confirmed brunches are still serving food and alcohol as usual; however, no entertainment will be on hand. These include: La Famiglia picnic brunch at Amalfi on Friday from 3pm to 8pm; The Prusiana brunch by Enigma on Friday from 7pm to 11pm; and Into the Jungle brunch at Giardino on Saturday from 1pm to 5pm.

As of Friday evening, many restaurants were yet to confirm whether or not they will be operating as usual over the next few days.

The National has contacted more than 70 restaurants and this story will be updated as more are verified.