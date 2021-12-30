Nine new restaurants to try in Dubai: from a fire kitchen to a speakeasy

We may be approaching the end of the year, but Dubai’s food scene is far from slowing down. There have been exciting new openings across the city in the past few weeks, including chic beachfront spots, a Prohibition Era-inspired speakeasy and a long-awaited permanent spot for one of the city’s best-loved pop-ups.

Here are nine new restaurants to check out in Dubai:

The Farm House

The Farm House is calling itself Dubai’s first live-fire kitchen, rather than a smokehouse, and it will be serving up farm-to-table fare. The rooftop spot overlooks the glistening waterways of Madinat Jumeirah, with the huge smoker, nicknamed Glenda, placed front and centre.

On the menu, expect a mix of locally sourced meat and seafood, homemade sauces and flavour rubs, and plenty of sides and small dishes, served up against beats spun by the resident DJ.

Monday to Thursday, 6pm – midnight, Saturday and Sunday, 12pm-12am; The Farm House, Souk Madinat, Dubai; @farmhousedubai

Piatti by the Beach

This gorgeous fine-dining spot at Raffles The Palm Dubai offers, as the name suggests, beachfront views and decor that takes you straight to the Mediterranean.

The menu is a mix of classic and experimental fare, with dedicated pizza and pasta menus, as well as specialities including jumbo Carabineros prawns and grilled langoustines.

Daily, lunch 12pm-4.30pm, dinner 7pm-11.30pm; Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 248 8889, www.rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Urla

Directly overlooking the Dubai Fountains and straight out on to the Burj Khalifa is Urla, a chic new Mediterranean spot in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

Occupying the spot where Zeta formerly stood, the rooftop restaurant and bar has had a complete makeover, with Aegean-inspired decor and flowing, open spaces.

The menu features Mediterranean-inspired light dishes and sharing mezze, as well as plenty of fresh seafood. Menu highlights include lobster confit, monkfish skewer and braised beef rib.

Daily, 12pm-3am; Urla, Address Downtown Hotel, Dubai; 052 554 5997, @Urla

Jolie

French restaurant Jolie has opened its doors in Downtown Dubai’s new Edition hotel. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Jolie describes itself as a “quintessentially Gallic dining experience”.

On the menu, you’ll find French classics including escargots, truffle tart and pan-fried foie gras, as well as a raw bar, pasta menu, and plenty of meat and fish options. The decor is contemporary and pared back, with dark oak panelling inspired by the bars and bistros of Paris.

Weekdays, breakfast 7am-11am, lunch 12pm-3pm, and dinner 7pm-11.30pm, weekends, breakfast 7am-11am, lunch 12pm-3.30pm, dinner 7pm-midnight; Jolie, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, 04 602 3366, www.jolie-restaurants.com

Basko

Inspired by the speakeasies of America's Prohibition Era, Basko is a newly opened bar and lounge in the Zaha Hadid-designed Opus building in Business Bay.

With eccentric decor and a terrace offering Burj Khalifa views, Basko serves up specialised drinks and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine.

The menu is made up of salads, a raw bar, fish and meat, with standout dishes including lobster fregola, langoustine risotto and smoked whole chicken.

Daily, 12pm-1am; Basko, The Opus, Business Bay; 058 551 9143, www.baskorestaurant.com

Tamoka

Beachfront restaurant Tamoka is now open at JBR, with a restaurant, beach bar and outdoor terrace.

Designed with laid-back, boho decor, this place is set to become a hotspot for sundowners and those looking for a laidback destination to enjoy waterfront views.

The menu features Latin-American-inspired dishes, designed to share, with a special focus on meat and seafood.

Daily, timings tbc; Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR; 04 318 6099, www.tamokadubai.com

MetaTerrace

MetaTerrace - Central Park DIFC. Photo: ColossalBit Management Consultancies

Step into the future at MetaTerrace, a new DIFC lounge run by a crypto consultancy, which is set to offer a glimpse into the metaverse.

Opening on Thursday, the restaurant and lounge will act as a space for enthusiasts and innovators to “launch their projects, host meet-ups, and uphold the community spirit", said Ciro Arianna, co-founder and chief executive of ColossalBit and MetaTerrace.

The space will fuse the real and virtual world, offering a virtual-reality room and modern space at Gate 32 in DIFC.

MetaTerrace, Central Park Towers, Gate 32, DIFC; 056 316 3491. @metaterrace

Coming soon

Belcanto

Upmarket Italian restaurant Belcanto is set to open at Dubai Opera in the early part of 2022.

Led by Tuscan chef Giacomo Lombardi, the fine-dining spot will offer what it describes as a “classic European experience”, mixed with a little opulence.

The restaurant will be designed with touches of gold and centred around a grand piano, which will often be used to entertain diners with live music.

On the menu, you can expect pizzas, chef Lombardi’s speciality, and classic pasta dishes. There will also be a selection of sweet treats on offer courtesy of pastry chef Anthony Falcone.

Opening in early 2022; Belcanto, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai; www.belcantorest.com

Social Distrikt

A look inside Social Distrikt, a new food hall opening at The Pointe on The Palm Jumeirah. Antonie Robertson / The National

Described as an “experiential food and bar hall venue”, Social Distrikt is set to open its doors at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah in January.

The food hall will offer views across the Palm Fountains at Atlantis, while offering a hand-picked selection of food stalls including a speciality coffee stand, a dessert spot and plenty of other options.

Among the stands to be announced is Ichiban Sushi, an import from Lebanon, which offers sushi with a “modern twist”.

Opening in early 2022; Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirha, Dubai; www.socialdistrikt.com