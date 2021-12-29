MetaTerrace: step into the future at a metaverse-themed restaurant in Dubai’s DIFC

Dubai’s dining and nightlife scene is set to get a very high-tech addition.

ColossalBit, a Dubai-based consulting, advisory, design and development firm for cryptocurrency, blockchain and NFTs, has announced the launch of MetaTerrace.

The unique lounge is is based on the concept of the metaverse, a digital universe that can be be accessed through virtual and augmented reality.

The very real lounge and nightlife spot aims to converge the digital and physical world by having its own VR room where VR glasses will enable people to access “alternative worlds, meet like-minded individuals, have drinks, and engage in NFT and cryptocurrency discussions”. However, the main aim of the concept is to offer "nightlife enthusiasts, the blockchain community, and thrill-seekers a unique opportunity to get a glimpse of what the digital future looks like".

It will be located in Central Park Towers, DIFC, and is set for a December 30 launch event, with DJ performances and other surprises on the day.

“With a spectacular view of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline, combined with an option to transact and make bookings in most cryptocurrencies and blue-chip NFTs, MetaTerrace has all the makings to become the centre of Dubai’s crypto scene, where enthusiasts and innovators can launch their projects, host meetups, and uphold the community spirit,” said Ciro Arianna, co-founder and chief executive of ColossalBit and MetaTerrace.

The metaverse is defined as a digital space that allows those in it to communicate and move virtually in their three-dimensional avatars or digital representations.

“If anything, NFTs and the Metaverse are just the tips of the iceberg; we haven’t still seen their full potential and the impact they’re going to have on our future,” said Christian Chalfoun, chief technology officer of ColossalBit.

While the interiors of MetaTerrace are still under wraps, it looks like the future of dining is on its way here.