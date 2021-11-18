'Green Onion Bae': Vietnam noodle seller parodying Salt Bae summoned by police

Vietnamese noodle seller Bui Tuan Lam may have attracted more customers to his shop after parodying Turkish chef Nusret “Salt Bae” Gokce’s flamboyant serving style, but a video of his antics also caught the eye of law and order authorities in Vietnam.

In the clip, Lam can be seen imitating Salt Bae’s swagger, exaggerated knife antics and, of course, the famous sprinkling action (salt in the Turkish chef’s case, spring onions in the Vietnamese man's).

Thánh Rắc Hành, chỉ có ở Bún bò Ba Cô Gái... 😂 Posted by Peter Lam Bui on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

About a week after the video post, Lam – who labelled himself “Green Onion Bae” – has been summoned for investigation by police in Vietnam, but was not given a reason why.

A BBC report suggests Lam may be in trouble for being critical of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam, although the noodle seller has since clarified his post was merely an advertising stunt, which paid off with his customers.

Salt Bae doing his signature salt-sprinkling move at Nusr-Et Steakhouse London. Photo: Instagram

Lam’s subsequent Facebook post briefly shows him talking to two uniformed officials, but it’s unclear if he’s being charged with any wrongdoing. He has since been issued a second summons.

The news comes days after Vietnam’s Public Security Minister General To Lam was criticised for visiting Salt Bae’s pricey London restaurant Nusr-Et, with a video showing the star chef preparing and even feeding members of the delegation a piece of gold-encrusted steak.

Bộ trưởng Bộ Công an Việt Nam Tô Lâm được Salt Bae chế biến và đút cho ăn món bò dát vàng trị giá lên đến 45 triệu đồng/phần trong một nhà hàng của ông này ở Luân Đôn. Cùng bàn với ông Tô Lâm là Chánh văn phòng Bộ Công an Tô Ân Xô. pic.twitter.com/hGZZqGbJZr — Duy Bình (@DuyBnh61157516) November 5, 2021

The BBC reported that the minister's monthly wage is between $600 and $800 per month, while a steak at Nusr-Et can go for up to $2,000.

The Vietnamese general is not the only politician to have drawn his poverty-stricken countrymen's ire; in 2018, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was criticised for dining at a Nusr-Et restaurant in Istanbul.

Salt Bae cuts a rather controversial figure. In September, social media users expressed shock after customers at the West London steakhouse were charged more than £1,800 ($2,300) for their meal, including £44 for four Red Bulls and £630 for a tomahawk steak, while a Florida diner called the police last January after being charged for a gold steak he purportedly did not order.

The chef is also facing a $5 million copyright infringement claim from a US artist who alleges the social media star has used his artwork across the world without permission, but the impending lawsuit has not stopped Salt Bae from expanding his empire, with the latest Nusr-Et outpost opening in Riyadh, earlier this month.