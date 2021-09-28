New Salt Bae restaurant in London draws ire after customers charged £44 for four Red Bulls

Social media users expressed shock after customers at the Nusr-Et Steakhouse in west London were charged more than £1,800 ($2,300) for their meal - including £44 for four Red Bulls and £630 for a tomahawk steak.

Located in The Park Tower in upmarket Knightsbridge, the new restaurant is the latest by Turkish celebrity chef and businessman Nusret Gokce, 38, known to millions of internet users as Salt Bae.

Gokce, who also owns outposts in Los Angeles, New York, Turkey and Dubai, gained cult status in 2017 after videos showcasing his extravagant knife skills and generous seasoning technique went viral.

£44 for 4 redbulls??? Is salt bae okay 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/fppPGd0Lv9 — SP The Industry 🍃 (@septimusajprime) September 27, 2021

While not noted for affordability, a picture of one group's receipt for £1,812.40 from the restaurant's opening week had some Twitter users doing a double take.

Included in the bill was £630 for a gold-coated tomahawk wagyu steak, £100 for a golden burger and a single onion flower priced at £18.

The drinks also came in on the pricey side, with two Diet Cokes costing £18, Red Bull priced at £11 each and a virgin mojito for the same cost. However, some of the pain was eased with six complimentary Turkish teas.

The reaction online has been one of incredulity, with some saying the final total was far too high, even for the notoriously expensive West End.

“A man who has created an entire brand and a chain of restaurants from internet hype charges people £11 for a Red Bull. Colour me shocked!”, one Twitter user said.

“Think there’s a line where high restaurant prices stop being rip offs and become a kind of performance art, and I think Salt Bae’s new London restaurant has soared past it,” another said.

Other users pointed out that the customers could have flown to Turkey first class and dined in one of Salt Bae's other restaurants for less.

However, some others were more than happy to step in to defend Salt Bae, with one saying the restaurant's high-rolling patrons knew exactly what they were letting themselves in for.

"Guys, it’s a restaurant in Knightsbridge. Chill out. He’s just flexing his ability to eat at an overpriced restaurant in London’s finest postcode", they said.