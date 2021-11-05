Salt Bae leaves London to open Saudi Arabia restaurant

Turkish chef Nusret Gokce has announced that he is leaving UK capital London after two months entertaining diners in Knightsbridge.

The businessman, 38, known to millions of internet users as Salt Bae, said he was heading for Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh to open his 28th restaurant.

His Nusr-Et Steakhouse chain includes restaurants at Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi and Jumeirah 2 in Dubai.

Salte Bae has announced he is heading to Riyadh. Photo: Instagram

Recently, the flamboyant chef has been a frequent presence at his Nsur-Et restaurant in the Park Tower hotel in London.

He has performed his party piece for diners, stepping out from the kitchen to extravagantly salt and slice meat.

Gokce, who also has branches in Los Angeles, New York, and Turkey, gained cult status in 2017 after videos showcasing his extravagant knife skills and generous seasoning technique went viral.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture of himself holding a gold-covered Tomahawk steak, he said: “Sunday is my last day in London. I will go to Riyadh to open my 28th restaurant.”

He did not give any more clues about his future venture.

The prices at his London restaurant have raised eyebrows, and entertained social media.

One receipt showed a customer paid £37,000 on October 8, with the service charge making up £4,829.10.

Champagne made up almost £20,000, while a golden tomahawk steak cost £850. Vegetables set the diner back £18 for asparagus and £12 for sautéed mushrooms.

A picture of one group's receipt for £1,812.40 from the restaurant's opening week went viral.

Included in the bill was £630 for a gold-coated tomahawk Wagyu steak, £100 for a golden burger and a single onion flower priced at £18.

The drinks included two Diet Cokes costing £18, Red Bull priced at £11 each and a virgin mojito for the same cost.