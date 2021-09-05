World Samosa Day: where to dig into the savoury snack in the UAE

If you’re a fan of samosas – the savoury, crunchy snack – then you’re in luck. September 5 is annually celebrated as World Samosa Day, and there’s no better time to dig into the treat that goes so well with a piping hot cup of tea.

For those unaccustomed to the humble street food item, it’s a triangular-shaped pastry that comes with a range of fillings. Different parts of the world have their iteration of the snack – from samboosa to sambusek – while samosa is the version enjoyed in most parts of South Asia.

Whether you’re taking the opportunity to discover the samosa or celebrate it, here are some places to head to:

India Bistro

For an authentic version of a hearty Punjabi samosa, head to this modern Indian restaurant. The snack comes perfectly golden brown and crispy on the outside and warm and spicy on the inside, and four pieces will only set you back Dh15.

Open daily; noon to midnight; Dh 15 for four pieces; Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai WTC; 0526529353

Bikanervala

It is known for its delectable range of Indian sweets and street food, and the samosas are also much talked about. For an ideal sharing snack, order up a plate and you’ll get two pieces with a tender potato filling. The restaurant also serves samosa pav (a samosa between bun) and samosa chaat, and has branches across the UAE.

Open daily; Dh7 for two pieces; locations across UAE; www.bikanervala.com

Project Chaiwala

The smashmosa by Project Chaiwala can be had at Cinema Akil. Photo: Project Chaiwala

The home-grown brand has an eclectic take on the snack. Their smashmosa is a mashed-up samosa, generously topped with bhujia, a fried Indian snack, along with onions, pomegranate seeds and tomatoes.

Open daily; prices start at Dh20; available at Cinema Akil and Two Leaves by Project Chaiwala; www.projectchaiwala.com

Gazebo

The restaurant offers samosas in a variety of fillings. Apart from the standard vegetarian option, which features steamed and spiced mashed potatoes, there’s a cheese option and a minced chicken version to tuck into. The dainty samosas come in a pyramid-shaped pastry.

Open daily; timings vary; prices start at Dh17.5; www.gazebo.ae

Farzi Cafe

Sumac samosa chaat from Farzi Cafe's new chaat menu. Photo: Farzi Cafe

For a more elevated approach, Farzi Cafe, which has branches in Mall of the Emirates and City Walk, might be your best bet. The restaurant has just launched a dedicated chaat menu, complete with a “chaatwala” who rolls a cart around and rings a bell to catch guests' attention and whip up some dishes for them. Customers can try their sumac Punjabi samosa chaat, complete with chickpea mash and sweet-and-spicy sauce.

Open daily; noon to 10.15pm; Dh25; Mall of the Emirates and City Walk; www.farzicafe.ae

Logma

If you’re craving a more local touch, then modern Emirati restaurant Logma has a range of samboosas. Try the cheese samboosa which features cream cheese with a blend of Chips Oman. They also have a minced beef and chicken version, apart from the usual vegetable samboosa with a potato stuffing.

Open daily; Dh34 onwards; 10am to midnight; branches in Al Wasl, Dubai Mall, City Center Mirdif; www.logma.ae

Carnival by Tresind

The fine dining Indian establishment offers a wonderfully gourmet version of the dish. The samosa chaat features a crispy samosa shell topped with helpings of mint and tamarind chutney, for a creative mix of flavours and textures.

Open daily; Dh79; noon to 11.30pm; Dh80; DIFC Dubai; 044218665

Dhaba Lane

Dhaba Lane has introduced a limited-edition dessert samosa. Photo: Dhaba Lane

For a sweet twist to the street food item, head to this restaurant, which has two branches in Dubai. Dhaba Lane is creating a limited-edition chocolate samosa, available from Sunday to Saturday, September 11. Expect to find a decadent chocolate brownie filling, covered with white and melted chocolate.

Sunday, September 5 to Saturday, September 11; Dhaba Lane Karama and Dhaba Lane Garhoud; www.dhaba-lane.com

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

